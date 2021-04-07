This weekend will be the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Barbara Cotton. A celebration of her life is planned from 2 to 6 p.m. at Recreation Park in Williston.
Family, friends, and the community are all invited and encouraged to attend the free event. Individuals should plan to bring their own chairs for seating, but snacks and drinks will be provided.
Pastor Steve will speak, and there will be carnations, donated by Country Floral, Subs from Subway and pop from Cocoa Cola. There will also be rock painting.
The event is being organized by Kathy Nulf, who is Barbara Cotton’s sister.
“It is the 40-year anniversary of her disappearance, and I just felt it was time,” she told the Williston Herald. “It’s something we should have done years ago, and it just seemed great to do it now.”
Cotton’s disappearance is still painful for the family.
“Barb was a very sweet young woman,” Nulf recalls. “She was smart. She had a good head on her shoulders. She was generous. You know, if someone needed help, she would help you.”
Cotton said a part of her will always have a little bit of hope that her sister is still alive somewhere, even though it is 40 years later.
She has appreciated the long-standing support from the Williston community over the years.
“I want to especially thank Sandee Evanson for everything that she’s done for the podcast and for the event on Sunday,” Nulf said.
Cotton also pleaded for anyone who knows anything about the case to come forward, if they have not already done so.
“I need answers,” she said. “It’s been too long. I love her very much. I miss her. And, if this gets relayed to her, if she could be at her own celebration of life, that would be super awesome.”
Podcaster James Wolner is planning to be at the event, Nulf said. Wolner has been telling the story of Cotton’s disappearance for the Dakota Spotlight. His series includes interviews with Cotton’s friends and family members, as well as other details from police records and case files.
Cotton was 15 at the time of her disappearance, on April 11, 1981. She was last seen in front of the Plainsman Hotel between 11 p.m. and midnight.
Her mother called police to report her missing, but no sign of her was ever found.