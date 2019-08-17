The charges against a McKenzie County vape shop owner charged in 2017 with several claims related to possessing and selling CBD oil products from his stores have been dismissed, according to documents filed with the Northwest Judicial District.
Falesteni Ali Abuhamda had entered an Alford plea last year to several charges related to the sale of cannabidiol, or CBD oil, products from his two Tobacco Depot stores. Police had seized a number of items containing CBD oil from the stores in Alexander and Watford City, as well as vape pens.
Among the charges filed against him in May 2017 were possession of hashish, manufacturing drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and unlawful advertisement of drug paraphernalia.
In the court document, which is dated in July, both parties agree to the dismissal of all seven charges “with prejudice,” which means that a subsequent case cannot be brought on the same claim.
Falesteni, who goes by the name Phil Hamda, said he is in the middle of opening a hemp shop in Alexander.
“I’m so happy it’s done with,” he said. “It’s in the wind, or whatever they call that. We are done with that.”
Hamda had appealed his case to the North Dakota Supreme Court, which heard the case earlier this year. Even though the right to appeal had been stipulated to in the plea agreement, the court ruled that it did not have jurisdiction to hear a case where pretrial diversion was the outcome, and that Hamda hadn’t properly preserved his right to appeal.
At a preliminary hearing in Oct. 2017, Deanna Longtin, who was Hamda’s attorney at the time, had argued that the CBD Hamda was selling came from industrial hemp, which does not have appreciable amounts of THC. That is the active ingredient in marijuana. Without that, it shouldn’t be considered a controlled substance.
Kevin Chapman, who took over the case not long after Hamda lost his appeal at the North Dakota Supreme Court, said that was the biggest point he wanted to make as well.
“The prosecution never proved anything in his store was actually illegal,” Chapman said. “There was never any testing done to determine whether any of the products being sold contained more than three-tenths of a percent of THC.”
Yet Hamda was arrested anyway, Chapman said.
“His name was splattered across the newspapers and radio that he was some kind of drug-dealing criminal, when he was merely selling CBD products out of his store,” he said.
Chapman said there has been widespread confusion when it comes to CBD oil.
“The bottom line is, that stuff does not create any high,” Chapman said. “You’d get a bigger high from buying extra strength Excedrin. It’s just so silly.”