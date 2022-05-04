Now closing in on 100 years, you can easily see the Williston Band Day Festival has stood the true test of time.
Each year, numerous area high school bands are joined by other musical groups along with a special guest band, taking over the streets of Williston in full stride.
The annual parade event set for Saturday, is headed up by the Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau along with numerous volunteers and is produced by the Williston Band Day Committee.
A special part of the Band Day program each year is the role of the parade Grand Marshal.
This year that honor will be shared by a local musical couple as Carol Jean and Lowell Sandvik have been asked to be Co-Grand Marshals.
“This was a big surprise,” said Carol, following the invite to serve in that capacity for the parade on Saturday (May 7).
While excited to participate in this way, the couple is also pleased about the fact the Kansas City Chiefs Rumble Drill Team will be in step as the 2022 Guest Band.
Carol tells us, “Band Day showcases Williston and its hospitality and people.”
She added, “it provides a great opportunity for the students to shine and make memories.”
At the same time, she sees Band Day as a time to honor “Mr. Virgil Syverson and all the dedicated music leaders from the past, present, and future by carrying on this great music tradition!”
The Virgil Syverson Performance Center in Harmon Park is dedicated to Syverson.
It will be in this area of the park the featured concerts will be presented.
Carol Jean begins
It was an early musical start for Carol Jean as she attended a two-room rural Williston District No. 8 Pioneer School.
Here her teacher started a band and she learned the art of playing the clarinet.
That led to her making her first Band Day march back in 1954.
Through her high school days she marched under the watch of Syverson, before going on to march in the North Dakota State University Marching Band.
That would be followed by joining the Williston City Band in the early 70s.
Carol was also involved helping the grade school, junior high, and WHS bands when sons Lee and Jeffrey were band students.
As it turns out, it was in the WHS band that Carol first saw Lowell, and she noted, “the music continues.”
Time for Lowell
We learned Lowell played in his first Band Day back in 1951.
After graduation from WHS he went on to NDSU and played in the band for two years, before transferring to the University of North Dakota where he played in band for another two years.
Back then, concerts were held in Recreation Park with three or four bandstands set up.
At that time all of the bands performed concerts and the park was packed with students and parents, picnics, water guns, and water balloon fights.
Over the years Lowell has made three trips down the parade route in one day while marching in the WHS Band, Williston Cowboys Drum and Bugle Corps, and the Williston City Band.
Lowell also served on the Band Day Committee for a few years.
He believes this event gives the area bands an opportunity to strut their stuff and perform in front of their communities and supporters.
Lowell also looks at Band Day giving Williston a great time to say thank you to the surrounding communities.
You should know
First off, the parade begins at noon on Saturday, allowing for more travel time, while also allowing you to sleep in as you ready for the big day.
In earlier years the parade began a couple hours earlier, calling for an early curtain call.
The parade begins at the Williston Area Recreation Center (ARC) and works it way down to Harmon Park for the festivities.
The Kansas City Rumble Drill Team is to play in the VSPC after the parade, along with the Cowboys Drum & Bugle Corps.
We should also tell you there will be a car show at the Raymond Family Community Center.
Folks who have been around town for a long spell no doubt recall the years of service Carol and Lowell provided at the local Coast to Coast store, before opting for retirement in 2008.
Jake and Lloyd Sandvik opened the store in April of 1944. Lowell came home from the service in 1965 and worked full time up until retirement.
Although retired Carol and Lowell manage to stay busy volunteering with church and community activities, while Lowell also works as a farm hand.
While the snow has disappeared, the early forecast called for decent weather, only adding to a perfect day. However, now there is a fifty percent chance of moisture with the temperature nearing 70 degrees.
We understand the parade will be live streamed on the Williston CVB site, allowing friends and relatives from afar to view the proceedings.
You can visit http://www.visitwilliston.com for the live stream hosted by Helen Askim and Jonathon Wharton.
Plans call for the Sandvik sons Lee and Jeffrey to return home with their families, making this a family celebration.
Carol and Lowell agree over the years some of their favorite parade entries have been the Regina Lions bands, Minot school bands, and the famed Tioga “T.”
In addition, crowd favorites over the years have been the Williston Cowboys Drum and Bugle Corps. Hey, and then you can’t forget about the bagpipes and the guest football drum lines that have made their way to Williston.
Scope Salute
We tend to agree Band Day is a special family event.
For more than 25 years our family was involved in band day in one way or another, along with children marching the route.
Having also served on the Band Day Committee for a period of time, we can tell you first-hand this is a major production and something the city of Williston can and should be proud of.
The hard work of the CVB, along with the committee and volunteers, deserves a big round of applause.
A special thanks to merchants and individuals who chip in financially to make it happen.
We send out a Scope Salute to all involved in the past, this year, and in the years to come.
March On!
Katie Ledecky
At the age of 25, Katie Ledecky continues to amaze folks with her accomplishments in the swimming pool.
This Olympic champion, with several ties to the local Williston area, has plans to continue swimming and winning in the pool.
Just this past Tuesday she turned in the sixth-fastest time (8:09.27) in 800m free history, giving her the 26 fastest times in history.
We say Wow!
On top of that, she also ranks No. 1 in the world this year in the 200m free, while tied with Aussie Ariarne Titmus and the 1500m free (by 17.41 seconds).
Come June, Katie will be out to become the oldest woman to win a world title in a distance freestyle race, competing in the 400m, 800m, or 1500m.
In just a couple years she can become the oldest woman to win an Olympic race longer than 200 meters, as well.
Now with the World Championship trials behind her, practice continues to become even faster.
The World Championship is set for Budapest in June, with Katie possibly swimming in five events.
A late report noted Katie was going to drop the 200m from her program at the world level.
Outdoor pool
While we have you thinking about swimming, we send out a Scope Salute to the folks involved in the effort to build an outdoor pool in Williston.
This major effort will take a lot of funding but the way the volunteers work, we have to believe it can be done.
We started out working on the Virgil Syverson Performance Center and never thought it would come to be what it is today in Harmon Park.
One thing is certain, once momentum of the Community Builders finds high gear the project will unfold.
We look forward to following this project to completion.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.