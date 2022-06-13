Less than a week before the McKenzie County fair opens its gates, an announcement went out that North Star Amusements has pulled out and will not be providing carnival rides, games, and food favorites as planned.
"It's the same situation you see on Main Street; it's help related," Riley Cooke, owner of North Star Amusements said.
Cooke explained that his company utilizes H-2B Temporary Non-Agricultural Workers from Mexico to man carnival rides and booths. It works like a lottery system, and he drew the short stick this year.
Cooke also said that legally, he is required to try to hire American citizens before seeking out-of-country workers, but has received zero applicants.
"Without hands, we cannot do a carnival, and I'm either going to put on a real carnival or no carnival at all," Cooke said.
With the number of workers who were going to be available in time for the McKenzie Co. Fair, Cooke would have only been able to safely run six rides, which he said would not have been worth it for anyone involved.
Both Cooke and Janel Lee, a board member of the McKenzie Co. Fair said that they've been communicating leading up to this decision to cancel the carnival. In it's place, the McKenzie Co. Fair will have inflatables from Jump n' Fun available for the kids at no charge.
The Upper Missouri Valley Fair also utilizes North Star Amusements for it's carnival.
"It won't affect our fair," said Brandy LaDue, board member of the UMV Fair stating that Cooke has reassured her that they will be ready with the rides and funnel cakes for June 22.
Cooke explained that because the UMV Fair has a later start date than McKenzie Co.'s, the deadline to get people to the region, trained, and ready to go was a bit later allowing him time to get adequate help.