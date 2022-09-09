Upper Missouri Ministries in Epping and Long X Arts Foundation in Watford City each received $300,000 from Strengthen ND through its Creative Community Solutions grantmaking program.
Upper Missouri Ministries will use their grant allotment to leverage hydroponic technology with the Camp UMM community to provide fresh food for northwest North Dakota and test a diversified financial model, according to the Strengthen ND press release.
The Long X Arts Foundation will use its funding to establish, research, connect, and execute the "Cultural Connections" as an incubator for community building and the creative sector according to the release.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the quality and volume of proposals submitted as a part of our first Creative Community Solutions grant round,” Megan Langley Laudenschlager, Executive Director of Strengthen ND, said. “We hope the good work that the Creative Community Solutions grantmaking panel chose to elevate through investments in the selected organizations will further inspire North Dakotans to engage in projects that improve their communities and the lives of their friends and neighbors.”
Strengthen ND awarded ten organizations $2,275,000 through the Community Solutions grantmaking program to test, develop, and spread community-driven solutions to some of the state's critical needs.
In early 2022, the Bush Foundation announced Strengthen ND as one of its four partners to develop, implement, and evaluate a new funding initiative: Community-Based Grantmaking Programs. Strengthen ND’s approach has been to deconstruct current inequitable and ineffective systems involved in philanthropy by increasing the accessibility and flexibility of available charitable dollars, leaning into the spirit of “community innovation” as demonstrated in North Dakota’s many diverse communities, and elevating fellow North Dakotans to design the criteria and make decisions about how the funds will be invested.Organizations were able to apply for up to $300,000 over a six-year period.
Strengthen ND will accept proposals for the second round of the Creative Community Solutions grantmaking program through September 30th, 2022. Individuals and organizations interested in learning more are encouraged to review the program criteria on the Strengthen ND website (www.StrengthenND.com) and to then schedule an introductory call with Strengthen ND’s staff.