Upper Missouri Ministries in Epping and Long X Arts Foundation in Watford City each received $300,000 from Strengthen ND through its Creative Community Solutions grantmaking program. 

Upper Missouri Ministries will use their grant allotment to leverage hydroponic technology with the Camp UMM community to provide fresh food for northwest North Dakota and test a diversified financial model, according to the Strengthen ND press release. 



