While social distancing continues to keep many residents at home, The James Memorial Art Center is offering those stuck at a home an opportunity to create some art, and help give a little back in the process.
The project is called "Art by the Foot," and the premise is simple: community members stop by the James and pick up a 12 by 12 inch canvas, and then create! There is no limit on medium, style, or subject matter, as long as it's appropriate for public display. Artists will have the month of May to create their pieces, which will then be shown as part of a community mosaic in the building's main gallery throughout June.
"We try to get the community involved as often as we can," Board of Directors Vice President Deana Novak told the Williston Herald. "We've done similar projects like this before, and it's just a great way to show off the abundance of talent the Williston area has. And especially now, when people are looking for things to do, this is a perfect way to let some of that creativity out."
More than just a way to highlight some the area's gifted artists, the Art by the Foot project will help raise funds for the James. Participating artists are asked to donate their pieces to the James to auction off, but with a twist. Throughout the course of the four-week display, canvases will be sold by means of a “blind-buy," meaning the public is invited to purchase numbers at random for $40 each. Each piece of art will be randomly assigned a number, so patrons only know that they are buying a piece of original art, just not which piece. At the end of the exhibition, pieces can be picked up and patrons will find out what their new art will be.
"When we did the Community Mosaic project before, a lot of people's excitement came from not knowing what they were getting," Novak said. "It's that little bit of mystery that makes it fun, and, of course, no matter what, they're leaving with a wonderful, original piece of art."
Proceeds from the art sales will go towards funding the James Memorial Art Center’s day-to-day operating expenses, as well as building projects. Participating artists must be 15 years and older and can begin picking up the canvases starting Monday, April 20. Canvases can be picked up at the James Memorial Art Center by calling the James and setting up a pickup time and date during office hours. For after-hours pickup, message the James Memorial Art Center official Facebook page to set up a time and date as pickup location for after-hours will be different.
Completed canvases are due by May 22. Artists can call the office at 701-774-3601 to setup a canvas drop off date and time as the James is still closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns.The James Memorial Art Center is located at 621 First Avenue West in Williston. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.