The Williston Community Library shared their 2021 Year In Review, and the numbers show that the library is continuing its success as it rebounds from a tough 2020.
The report represents January through December 2021, and shows what the library was able to add and expand on in the last year. Library Director said much of what the library was able to accomplish came out of simple necessity.
“How does a facility meant to create programs for thousands of community members, attract new patrons, serve those who need assistance the most, but remain relevant?” Placher said. “Well, here at the Williston Community Library, we did what libraries do best, we adapted.”
Placher attributed much of the library’s success to the variety of new programs that have been implemented for youth, teens and adults through 2021. Those programs have helped bring in thousands of new visitors into the building, and create new patrons from resident who may never have realized all the library has to offer.
Here is a breakdown of 2021 Library Statistics:
By The Numbers
53,275: The number of visitors to the library in 2021.
1,415: New library cards issued to patrons.
7,854: The number of registered library cardholders as of December 2021.
6,528: The amount of materials checked out from the library’s Bookmobile. The Mobile Library has been working to add more stops to its normal route, giving more people access to library materials.
418: The number of programs offered at the library in 2021. Those programs brought in 8,637 people in to the library.
1,650: The amount of new items added to the library’s collection. This includes books, videos, games, reference materials and more.
In addition, Placher said numerous other improvements have been made to the library, including interior and exterior renovations such as new carpet, paint and a remodel of the library’s community room. The library added three new board members, participated in numerous community events around the region, handing out nearly 2,000 books to kids, teens and adults.
For more information on the Williston Community Library or to sign up for a card, visit willistonlibrary.com.