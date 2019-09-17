A quick and easy solution that will allow the Busted Knuckle Brewery to move forward with the purchase of the county’s old highway department properties is proving elusive, but the county is going to see if they can move ahead with a partial close of sale on the property.
Williams County Attorney Karen Prout said she’s been advised that the quick solutions she proposed during the last commission meeting to solve title issues in the Commission’s will work. But a new wrinkle has emerged.
On a 10-foot section of land on the smaller lot, platted in 1902, there is a 10-foot difference in the plat versus the survey. Prout said she has been advised that affidavits won’t clear this particular error.
“I’ve talked to several attorney title firms, and they can do it for about $5,000, and it would take two or three months, assuming no one objects,” Prout said.
Williams County Commissioners had given Busted Knuckles until Sept. 20 to close the sale. However, even the state’s deed for the vacated alley will take at least another couple of weeks.
Brad Curtis, with American State Bank, meanwhile said the bank is ready to close on the sale as soon as there is a clear title to make it happen.
He wanted to know if resolution could be introduced to simply correct the typographical error that has led to this dilemma, while Jim Ryen, with the Williams County Auditor’s office, suggested an affidavit of scrivener’s error.
Prout said she will check on those specific affidavits, but said she’s already been told only a quiet title will do.
Williams County Commissioner Steve Kemp, acting as presiding commissioner for the Tuesday, Sept. 17 meeting, said he believes the county should just pursue fixing the title the right way.
“I don’t think we can give a defective title out to anyone, even if it is a cash offer,” he said. “It should be a legitimate title with no defects. That’s just my personal opinion.”
Kemp suggested a split closing, to allow the brewery to move forward in the portions of land where clearing the title is quick and easy, while working on the remaining 10-foot section.
Commissioners decided that might be the best solution and directed Prout to meet with the bank and the Busted Knuckle Brewer representatives to see if an agreement can be hammered out to that effect.