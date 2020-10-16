Gov. Doug Burgum will present the winning submissions from the 17th annual North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest by live virtual event at 3 p.m., Oct. 23. Due to coronavirus social distancing protocols, the event will be held online for the first time.
“This is an opportunity to recognize talented North Dakota photographers in front of a live virtual audience,” Burgum said. “We’re excited to display all of the amazing photos capturing what makes North Dakota a great place to live, work and raise a family.”
Joining Burgum online will be North Dakota Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman, North Dakota Council on the Arts Executive Director Kim Konikow and AAA of North Dakota Director Gene Laducer.
The contest celebrates the talents of North Dakotans and the appeal of our wide-open spaces, where you can follow your curiosity, not the crowds.
Photographers submitted photos to one or more of the following categories: Road Trips, #InThisTogetherND, Wildlife, Badlands Scenery, Beyond Badlands Scenery and Main Street ND. Winning submissions and honorable mentions will be displayed at the North Dakota Heritage Center and the photographs will be published in North Dakota Tourism’s promotional materials and on its website, ndtourism.com.
Launched in 2004, the Governor’s Photo Contest encourages North Dakota amateur photographers to submit photos that capture the unique things to see and do in North Dakota. This year’s contest drew 2,074 submissions, nearly double the previous year, bringing the total number of photos submitted to the contest to more than 16,500.
Click this link and join us at 3 p.m. Oct. 23rd to view the 2020 Governor’s Photo Contest event: https://belegendary.link/GovPhotoContest2020