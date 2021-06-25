There will be two days of family fun for the 2021 Buffalo Trails Day event. Luanne Axelson will be heading a 3 on 3 basketball tournament for youth and it will run Saturday, July 10 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Vendors will be on site for the day and it will be capped off by the Epping Firemans dance, played by Balderdash, and fireworks provided by the City of Epping. Dance Expressions and NoDak Food Shak will have food for sale and JerBears will be there on Sunday for their frozen treats and donuts.
SATURDAY, JULY 10
- 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., for questions contact Luanne Axelson at 701-210-0978. Food and craft vendors on-site.
- Corn hole Tournament at Epping Eagles Nest starting at 1 p.m. - sponsored by the Williston Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW Post 12169. Register with the Eagles Nest - $50 per team, 6 places paid out.
- Epping Firemen's Dance with Balderdash - 8 p.m. - Midnight.
- Fireworks provided by the City of Epping - 11 p.m. (Dusk) (Weather Permitting).
SUNDAY, JULY 11
Buffalo Trails Day!
- 8 - 10 a.m. - Annual Pancake Breakfast - all proceeds go into Buffalo Trails Museum General Fund for upkeep and maintenance.
- 10:30 a.m. - Epping Lutheran Services with Pastor Mary Dickman Parris & Special Guests Upper Missouri Bible Camp Staff.
- 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Craft Vendors.
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Silent Auction Items - donations are welcome.
- 11 a.m. - Noon & 12:30 - 2 p.m. -Buffalo Trails Museum open for tours. Door volunteers needed.
- Noon - Parade!! Dave Berg will be showing off his new wagon and escorting retired Epping Firemen. We cannot thank them enough for all their service.
- 12:30 - 1 p.m. - Williston Cowboys Drum & Bugle Corps Music in the gazebo.
- 1 - 3 p.m. - Petting Zoo - animals provided by Tana Conlin & Tessa Sigvaldsen.
- 12:30 - 3 p.m. - Wagon Rides provided by the man himself, Dave Berg and his wonderful pony team.
- 12:30 - 3 p.m. - Memorial Paul Sagaser Car Show - for questions contact Lane Thompson 701-770-3281.
- 12:30 p.m.- Epping Fire Department vs. Ray Fire Department Tug-o-War on Main Street.
- 12:30 p.m. - Epping Fire Department Equipment on Main Street - view amazing upgrades to their fleet.
- 1 p.m. - Live Auction - Huge Cow-Hide Quilt. Expect a charismatic auctioneer for this event.
- 2 - 2:30 p.m. - Announce Parade's Best - antiquity, group & commercial; raffle & silent auction winners; basketball tournament winners (sponsorships sought for this kids' event).
- 3 p.m. - Announce 1st & 2nd Place, People's Choice.
For more information contact Shelly Alexander at 701-570-7899.
Buffalo Trails Museum - PO Box 22 - Epping, ND 58843 - 701-859-4361 buffalotrailsmuseum@yahoo.com
You can also contact us on our Facebook page: Buffalo Trails Museum