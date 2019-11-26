Entertainment Inc! is transporting audiences back to Victorian London by bringing a classic tale from Broadway to the Bakken.
Based on the Charles Dickens "Oliver Twist," Entertainment Inc's "Oliver," is taking the timeless tale and adding the musical twist of Broadway to bring audiences what co-director Robin Shepherd calls a "quest of love" for each of the characters, as well as touching on some deeper themes.
"We haven't shied away from the themes, even though you have a musical with several upbeat numbers," Shepherd explained to the Williston Herald.
Boasting a cast of 29, with 11 of those being children, the cast has been working for weeks to perfect their dialogue, singing, choreography and British accents to bring the audiences a truly faithful performance straight from the theaters of Broadway, but with a few added features you won't find in other productions.
Co-director and musical director Madison Davis said she and Shepherd worked to put together an emotional prologue to the show that will help bring the audiences deeper into Oliver's world. The cast, she said, has been working diligently to bring the director's vision to life, impressing both Shepherd and Davis.
"The kids have absolutely blown us away," Davis said. "They are extremely talented. Musical theater is a lot, but they caught on so quick."
Comprised of a few new faces and several returning veterans of Entertainment Inc!, Shepherd and Davis said the casting choices were "very easy," as many of those who tried out fit perfectly into the roles they were given. Davis said audiences should expect to feel a range of emotions as they enjoy the production, as it does tackle different issues, such as domestic violence and human trafficking, while still presenting a story of love and hope.
"This show is really one that will bring you from extremely happy and excited all the way to sad, even angry at some points." she said. "It's definitely an emotional journey."
Shepherd added that the story and the acting are what sets the show apart for her, and that she hopes audiences will leave the production not only entertained, but with some food for thought.
"Part of what my goal is and what enthuses me is if people walk out of the theater talking about the show, but in a deep way," she explained.
For this production, the Entertainment Inc! Board of Directors are dedicating the show longtime Inc! patron Earl Westereng on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Additionally, the show's directors are dedicating the production to the survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking.
Oliver runs for two weekends, giving audiences multiple opportunities to see the production. The show runs Thursday, Dec. 5 to Sunday, Dec. 8, and again from Thursday, Dec. 12 to Sunday, Dec. 15. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets and seats can be reserved online at www.entertainmentinc.org/Tickets, or for any questions call the box office at 701-577-3179.