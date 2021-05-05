Author Douglas Brinkley will be the inaugural Historian in Residence for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.
Brinkley will reside in Medora, North Dakota, for the summer of 2021. Several events featuring Brinkley including book signings, lectures, and interpretive history hikes will be offered to North Dakotans. Brinkley’s first scheduled appearance is June 16 at the Dickinson Rotary Club.
Brinkley is the Katharine Tsanoff Brown Chair in Humanities and Professor of History at Rice University, a CNN Presidential Historian, and a contributing editor at Vanity Fair. Six of his books were named New York Times “Notable Books of the Year” and seven became New York Times bestsellers, including “The Wilderness Warrior: Theodore Roosevelt and the Crusade for America.”
Brinkley first encountered Medora as a part of his ground-breaking American Odyssey course while teaching at Hofstra University in the 1990s. This innovative on-the-road class took students on cross-country treks where they visited historic sites and met cultural icons including Arthur Miller, Toni Morrison, John Kenneth Galbraith, Jimmy Carter, Chuck Berry, and John Glenn. His 1993 book, “The Majic Bus: An American Odyssey” chronicled the experience and was a progenitor of C-SPAN’s Yellow School Bus.
“Douglas Brinkley is the T.R. Library’s Inaugural Historian in Residence,” said Linda Pancratz, chair of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation and a graduate of the University of North Dakota. “We are so pleased Doug is the first but not the last of the historians in residence we will welcome to live and work in Medora.”
“We hope North Dakotans come to Medora this summer to meet and talk with Doug about Theodore Roosevelt, American history, and take a hike in Theodore Roosevelt National Park,” said Edward F. O’Keefe, CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation.
The next meeting of the Board of Trustees will be in Medora Aug. 9-11 at which Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation. Brinkley will present in a session open to the public.