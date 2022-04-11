Brian Burrows thought he had retired from competitive shooting in 2016, but his coach had a different idea. He convinced Burrows to try a couple of different approaches to the game. The change in mental perspective is something he credits with his success in the recent Olympics, where he was a bronze medalist.
Burrows has a Williston connection in his wife, Kelsy. That brought him to Williston over the past weekend to give master classes in shooting to the members of the Coyote Clay Target League, which now lays claim to being the largest in the nation. It's not his first trip to Williston, and his wife told us that he plans to return again next year.
Penny Slagle is the head coach of the Coyote Clay Target League.
“There’s nothing like getting the best of the best to teach (our athletes) proper fundamentals and everything,” Slagle said. “We’re just fortunate that this all fell into place and that he was able to come up and spend three solid days with our athletes, giving them this opportunity. It’s amazing.”
And although Slagle refers to members of the Coyote Clay Target League as athletes, she is quick to emphasis that this is a sport for everyone.
“You do not need to be an athlete,” she said. “This attracts a lot of kids who aren’t involved in any other activity or sport. It gets them out of the house. It gets them outdoors. Clay target shooting is very family oriented, and it’s a lifetime skill.”
Burrows seconds the idea of target shooting being a universal sport, one that is accessible to people who might not consider themselves typical athletes.
Burrows himself grew up shooting with family, he told the Williston Herald.
“My grandpa is in the trap Hall of Fame in California,” he said. “And my dad and my uncle are pretty good shooters as well. (Shooting) was like a family event, and that’s how I got my start.”
When he was just 14, Burrows heard about Olympic shooting, so he decided to give that style a try. It was different. Faster, with more difficult angles.
“I was like wow, this is great,” he said.
He started practicing and soon progressed through junior ranks, making the national team. From there, he went on to World Cup teams.
That was amazing and fun, he said, but there wasn’t a lot of money in shooting, so he decided to retire and get a “real” job.
“I had done a lot of great things, and so, I was OK with that,” he recalled. “And then, two years into my retirement, one of my old coaches calls me and said, ‘Hey, you need to come back shooting.”
At first, Burrows didn’t really want to do that, but his coach, Dwayne Weger, said he had some new ideas for him to try.
“Just come back for fun, for one shoot,” Burrows recalls Weger pleading.
Burrows gave in, and next thing he knew, he had made the national team.
“And so they paid for me to go to it next year,” Burrows recalled. “Then I qualified for a World Cup team. Well that was a free trip to Acapulco, Mexico. I was like I’m definitely going to that.”
At the World Cup, Burrows and his teammate set a world record. Eighteen months later, Burrows made the Olympics team, where he qualified for a bronze medal.
“(The break) was good for me,” Burrows said. “It gave me a different perspective on shooting. My coach had some different ways of looking at the game that we talked about and ended up being really good.”
At the Olympic Training Center, Burrows had access to all the ammunition and targets he could shoot.
“I took full advantage of that,” Burrows said. “I was shooting six, Sven days a week, probably 100 to 300 targets per day.”
These weren’t fun and casual exercises, though.
“There’s different drills and things that I work on,” Burrows said. “Whether it’s shooting the same target over and over and over before I can move on to the next one, that you, know is a drill I would do that’s tedious and that isn’t always fun. But it’s necessary to learn how to grind it out and learn to be competitive and shoot under pressure.”
Burrows said one thing he could see from working with the Williston area youths on the Coyote Clay Target League is that the level of quality and competitive spirit is very high here.
“The Williston Community is doing a great job with developing the shooting sports and developing the team,” Burrows said. “And I think that’s evident by having the largest team in the country. So I think that is good and I want the community to know they’re doing a great job.”