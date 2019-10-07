October is shaping up to be a busy month in the Williston area with events happening across the region for those interesting in shopping, socializing or just having some spooky fun! Here are some things happening this week!
Wednesday, Oct. 9:
The James Memorial Art Center is hosting an artist reception for their October exhibits, Erica Thune’s “Translations” and the Autumn Spooktacular Community Juried Show. Thune's exhibit features a collection of her abstract work, and the community show features artists from around the area showing of their fall and Hallowwen themed art. Stop by and vote for the People's Choice Award for adult and youth works! Participating artists will be on-handon from 7:00-8:30 p.m. Both exhibits on display through the month of October. The James is located at 621 First Avenue West.
Friday, Oct. 11:
The Haunt at Cottonwood Forest opens! The truly frightening experience is only open for two weekends, Oct. 11 and 12, and Oct/ 18 and 19. The Haunt is located at the Cottonwood Forest Pumpkin Patch at 5101 2nd avenue west. Admission is $20 per person and recommended for ages 12 and up.
Saturday, Oct. 12:
Howl-O-Ween: From noon to 4 p.m. at the Buck Scheele Animal Rescue Center, the Mondak Animal Rescue is hosting their Howl-O-Ween Party! Get yourself and your pet dressed up for the costume contest and pose for pictures! Take part in the scavenger hunt, enjoy horse and pony rides, and visit the petting zoo!
Moonlight Madness: Several Williston businesses are staying open late to celebrate Halloween and offer special deals on their fall and Halloween items! Enjoy extended shopping from 4 to 7 p.m. at the following retailer: Elite Designz, Home Comforts, Brain Storm, Fresh Palate, Quick Draw Art Studio, Style Uncorked, Ace Hardware, Cooks on Main and Lilac Lane.
Williston Brew Fest: The third annual Brew Fest is 5 to 8 p.m. The event is for 21 and over and will feature a variety of different craft beers to enjoy, as well as food and live music. Tickets are $50 and get you a free t-shirt, glass and food! You can also purchase a designated driver ticket for $20, which gets you everything but beer and a glass. Brew Fest will be held on the Hedderich's lot downtown, with an indoor location to be announced in case of inclement weather.