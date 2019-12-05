Bethel Lutheran Home is celebrating the holidays and the area’s senior veterans with its annual Christmas for Veterans program.
On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Bethel will host its 19th annual Christmas celebration, honoring the veterans that reside in the nursing and assisted living homes. Started by Sandy Hampton, the Christmas for Veterans program is a way to recognize the contributions by the area’s senior veterans, which she said is a group than is sometimes overlooked during the holidays. Senior veterans from the nursing and assisted living homes in the area will get together to enjoy live music, catered lunch and fellowship, which Hampton says they look forward to each year.
“The older guys like this, it just brings so many memories to them,” she told the Williston Herald. “To me, it’s a good thing for them. They all get together, and they’re so pleased when the Color Guard comes in with the flags, and then of course the Pledge of Allegiance and singing of the National Anthem, and they get to sit around and visit with the other veterans and share memories and gain new friends.”
Hampton added that many of the veterans don’t have family in the area, so the program is a way to acknowledge them for the holiday season. Donations come from the American Legion and individuals around town, and Hampton said it shows that Williston is truly a giving community that is committed to its veterans.
“I think it’s tremendous that people think of our veterans and are willing to spend some time and go visit with them,” she said. “And there’s always some tears with the guys because they can’t believe that they’re really thought of so highly.”
As the wife of a veteran herself, Hampton said she feels strongly about making sure senior veterans are recognized, and that she has become close friends with many of them through her work with Bethel Lutheran and her time with the American Legion Auxiliary. She added that being able to give back during this time of year is really what the holidays are about.
“It’s a real special thing,” she said. “It’s more to me Christmas than any other Christmas program because it touches the hearts of so many of these senior vets, and they are so thankful and so appreciative.”
If people are interested in getting involved with Christmas for Veterans and donating towards the program, contact Sandy Hampton at 701-770-6774.