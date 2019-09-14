The Williston Herald showcased the best of what Williston has to offer with the 2019 Best of the Bakken Awards on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Held at the Grand Williston hotel, the awards banquet brought out the best of the best in Williston, from elected officials, businesses and even dog groomers. Sponsored by Basin Safety, City of Williston, US Energy, & Kick’n it Entertainment, the awards honored a wide variety of businesses and individuals in the community, from those who keep the city safe, such as Best Law Enforcement Officer and Fire Fighter Josh Mahlum and Chris Mahoney, to best place to take your sweetheart and best community service organization.
Master of Ceremonies JC LaBar entertained the crowd with his off the cuff comedy, keeping the crowd laughing while the awards were presented. While only a few gave speeches, those who did thanked the community for their continuing support and for the votes that earned them the award. The carnival-themed ceremony offered popcorn, cotton candy, a photo booth and even caricatures from local artist Mack Schroer.
Here is a complete list of winners for this year’s awards:
• Local Business — Chatter Pediatric Therapy
• New Business — Buck Scheele Family Animal Center
• Overall Customer Service — 3 Beans Espresso
• Place to Work — Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative
• Unique Business — Stevens Auctioneer Services
• Asian Food — Basil Sushi Bar and Asian Bistro
• Bar — J Dub’s Bar & Grill
• Barista — Jamie Larsen
• Bartender — Laci Volkmar
• Beer Selection — Williston Brewing Company
• Breakfast — Lonnie’s Roadhouse Café
• Caterer — CJ’s Delights
• Chef — Kimber Atol
• Coffee Kiosk — 3 Beans Espresso
• Coffee Shop — Meg-A-Latte Coffee House
• Dessert — Jer Bears Sno Shack
• Dinner — Lonnie’s Roadhouse Café
• Drive Thru — 3 Beans Espresso
• Fast Food — Culvers
• Hamburger — Quinn’s Bar & Burgers
• Happy Hour — Williston Brewing Company
• Ice Cream — My Swirl Self Serve Frozen Yogurt
• Kids Menu — Lonnie’s Roadhouse Café
• Lunch — Pita Palace
• Mexican Food — Don Pedro’s Family Mexican
• Pizza — Powder Keg
• Place to buy meat — Walt’s Market
• Restaurant Overall — Williston Brewing Company
• Sandwich/Subs — Smiling Moose Rocky Mountain Deli
• Steak — Williston Brewing Co
• Tacos — 3 Amigos Southwest Grill
• Wait Staff — Basil Asian Bistro
• Wine Selection — 26th Street liquor
• Appliance Store — Ekblad Inc
• Auto Body Shop -Hollen Auto Body
• Auto Parts Store — Auto Value Williston
• Auto Sales Person — Kevin Falcon
• Bank/Credit Union — Gate City Bank
• Carpet & Flooring — Creation Carpets Of North Dakota
• Co-Op — Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative
• Daycare — Learning Adventures Childcare
• Dealership — Red Rock Ford
• Electrician — Triangle Electric, Inc
• Florist — Handy Andy’s
• Friendliest Bank Tellers — Gate City Bank
• Furniture — I Keating Furniture World
• Gas Station — Kum & Go
• Grocery — Albertsons
• HVAC — Braaten Plumbing Inc
• Landscape/Lawn Service — Slagle Services
• Liquor Store — 26th Street liquor
• Motorcycle/Motorsports Store — Black Magic Harley Davidson
• Plumber — Braaten Plumbing Inc
• Tire Shop — Dan’s Tire Service
• Chiropractor — Fischer Family Chiropractic
• Dental Office — Messer Dental, P.C.
• Eye Care Facility — Williston Basin Eyecare Associates, PC
• Family Health Practice — Great Plains Women’s Health Center P.C
• Fitness Facility — Wicked Tough Fitness
• Fitness Instructor/Personal Trainer — Mindy Brunsell
• Hospital/Urgent Care — Trinity Community Clinic
• Massage Therapist — RenZen Massage & Recovery
• Medical Specialist — Chatter Pediatric Therapy
• Nurse — Maria Dudas
• Pharmacy — G&G Pharmacy
• Physician — Dr Ryan Siewert
• Barber Shop — Crude Cuts
• Boutique — Little Muddy Gifts
• Dance Studio — Studio 89 Dance Company
• Gift Shop — Books On Broadway
• Golf Course — The Links of North Dakota
• Home Goods Store — Cooks on Main
• Hotel — Landmark Suites
• Interior Designer — Elite Designz Artwork Trendz Decor
• Jeweler — Riddle’s Jewelry
• Local Artist — Eddie Wold Art
• Local Event — Summer Nights on Main
• Nail Salon — Jill Unruh-Studio 4th Ave
• Pet Groomer — Shed Happens Pet Grooming
• Photographer — Gabriel and Carin Photography
• Place to take the Kids — Safari Trampoline Park
• Place to take your Sweetheart — Grand Theatre
• Place to watch the big game — Williston Brewing Company
• Salon — Salon 701 Club
• Sporting Goods Store — All Season Sport About
• Tattoo Parlor — Pretty In Ink
• Consulting Company — FRACN8R Consulting, LLC
• Contractor/Construction — FCI Constructors Inc
• Drilling Company — Patterson-Uti Drilling Co
• Fracking — C&J Energy Services
• Grain Elevator — Horizon Resources
• Heavy Equipment Dealer — One Stop Trailerz
• Oil Field Company — Evolution Completions
• Oilfield Supplier — Industrial Equipment Sales & Service
• Pipeline Company — Marquis Metal Works
• Safety Company — Rocky Mountain Industrial Supply
• Trucking Company — Performance Transport
• Water Hauler — Vac U Jet
• Welding Company — Prairie Welding, Inc.
• Work Boot & Clothing Retailer — Boot Barn
• Accountant — Amanda Bieber
• Community Service Organization — Williston Community Library
• Elected Official — Cory Hanson
• Fire Fighter — Chris Mahoney
• Funeral Home — Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home
• Insurance Agency — Frontier Insurance Solutions
• Insurance Agent — Donetta Jackson
• Investment Broker — Kristopher Mrachek — Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.
• Law Enforcement Officer — Josh Mahlum
• Law Firm — Nehring Law Office
• Lawyer/Attorney — Jordon Evert
• Mortgage/Home Loan Provider — Unify Home Lending- Brandy LaDue
• Real Estate Agency — NextHome Fredricksen Real Estate
• Real Estate Agent — Jennifer Evanson
• Tax Service Company — Lee Suess LLC
• Veterinarian — Western Veterinary Clinic