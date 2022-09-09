Purchase Access

Badlands Conservation Alliance (BCA) will hold its annual meeting and potluck Saturday, October 8, from 1-4 p.m. at Church of the Cross meeting space, 1004 E. Highland Acres Rd., in Bismarck.

BCA is a North Dakota organization dedicated to the restoration and preservation of the North Dakota Badlands and rolling prairie ecosystem of western North Dakota’s public lands. The group’s mission statement says, “We provide an independent voice for conservation-minded North Dakotans and others who are appreciative of this unique Great Plains landscape.”



