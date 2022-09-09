Badlands Conservation Alliance (BCA) will hold its annual meeting and potluck Saturday, October 8, from 1-4 p.m. at Church of the Cross meeting space, 1004 E. Highland Acres Rd., in Bismarck.
BCA is a North Dakota organization dedicated to the restoration and preservation of the North Dakota Badlands and rolling prairie ecosystem of western North Dakota’s public lands. The group’s mission statement says, “We provide an independent voice for conservation-minded North Dakotans and others who are appreciative of this unique Great Plains landscape.”
Recently the group was successfully in partnering with the U.S. Forest Service, by filing an amicus brief in U.S. District Court, in stopping a legal effort seeking to allow the state of North Dakota to trespass inside sensitive roadless areas of the Badlands for oil development. The state’s lawsuit was dismissed last spring in the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals and the status of some 40,000 acres of U.S. National Grasslands remains classified as “Suitable for Wilderness.”
BCA was founded in 1999 by Lillian Crook and Jan Swenson of Bismarck, Crook remains on the board of directors today, and Swenson retired in 2019 after serving 20 years as the organization’s executive director. Grand Forks Attorney and former State Senator Connie Triplett serves as the BCA President.
The group’s business meeting will be followed by a traditional potluck supper and entertainment by Minot’s Rick Watson, an Associate North Dakota Poet Laureate. A native of Mott, Watson lives is a retired professor of communications at Minot State University and a well-known singer of songs and teller of tales of western North Dakota. His poetry has appeared on the pages of Wild Badlands and he was recently a featured guest on “The Great American Folk Show.”
The public is invited to attend, and guests will be encouraged to become members of the organization.