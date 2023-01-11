Kevin Chapman

Lead Defense Attorney Kevin Chapman (center), Attorney Jeremy Curran and Legal Assistant Sandee Stevens of Chapman Law Firm prepare for trial

 Eric Gill | Williston Herald

A day after a jury found Williston daycare provider Torrie Lynn Vader not guilty of child abuse in a trial known as the Baby Willow case, Defense Attorney Kevin J. Chapman expressed his satisfaction with the outcome.

"Obviously, we're very happy with the verdict," Chapman said. "We never had any doubt that she was innocent."



