A day after a jury found Williston daycare provider Torrie Lynn Vader not guilty of child abuse in a trial known as the Baby Willow case, Defense Attorney Kevin J. Chapman expressed his satisfaction with the outcome.
"Obviously, we're very happy with the verdict," Chapman said. "We never had any doubt that she was innocent."
Chapman said that the evidence presented to the jury "clearly" showed Willow was "more than likely born with a birth defect," referring to it as "left subdural hematoma."
Chapman spoke at length about why he believed the 12-person jury returned a not-guilty verdict in a Watford City courtroom.
The trial — held from Jan. 3–11 — was moved to McKenzie County after the defense requested a change of venue due to alleged local-media bias that would have made it difficult to select an impartial jury from Williams County.
The case, tried by Williston-based District Judge Kirsten Sjue, centered on allegations by the State of child abuse against Vader.
Vader was accused of violently shaking 5-month-old Willow Wahl on July 16, 2021 while the infant was at a daycare facility, which Vader operated from her Williston home.
Dates, times and expert testimony played key roles in the jury's decision to find Vader not guilty of child abuse, according to Chapman. He said the defense team successfully convinced the jury that Willow had a pre-existing "chronic condition" that caused the infant's head injuries.
Chapman repeatedly said Willow was not "violently shaken," as alleged by a doctor from Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, where Willow was flown after being admitted to a local hospital in Williston.
One of the medical experts testified that Willow's head measurements indicated abnormal enlargement from Feb. 8, 2021 (the day she was born) to June 9, 2021, more than a month before Vader was accused of abusing the child.
"Willow's head circumference before she ever went to Torrie Vader's daycare center was [in the] 99.97 percentile" for an infant her age at the time, a medical expert testified, according to Chapman.
He explained the head measurements were obtained from Willow's routine well-baby visits. Chapman said medical records showed Willow's head measured in the 98 percentile range in April 2021.
"She should have been referred for a CT scan on April 19th," he said. "That didn't happen. They missed it.
"Our expert [Dr. Joseph Scheller, MD] was able to testify that, more than likely, Baby Willow's subdural hematoma was starting to cause problems," Chapman added.
In addition to pre-existing subdural hematoma, the attorney said experts testified Willow suffered from external fluid build-up between the skull and brain.
"This caused enormous pressure on Baby Willow's brain," Chapman said. "It's not really good enough to just call it a pre-existing condition. She had old, chronic, dark blood when she was admitted into ER on July 16 — combined with new blood — due to pressure from the subdural hematoma, more than likely caused at birth ultimately resulting in the seizure that she experienced at approximately 5:15 on July 16th."
In his opening statement to the jury on day one of the trial, Defense Attorney Jeremy J. Curran repeatedly spoke of a seizure Willow reportedly suffered while under Vader's care.
Addressing what prosecuting attorneys called inconsistencies in Vader's versions of events on July 16, Chapan said his client was nervous when she spoke to a Williston police officer.
"Torrie did provide some inconsistencies when interviewing with police," he said. "But none of these inconsistencies had to do with what caused the injuries."
Chapman laid out a timeline of events his client claimed happened just prior to when Willow's mother arrived and picked her child up from daycare.
Sometime between 4:40 and 4:45 p.m., the attorney said, "Torrie stepped on some flooring at her house" and fell backward while holding Willow.
Vader then walked around the house with Willow for about five minutes, and "everything seemed to be fine," Chapman said.
A friend of Vader's, whom Chapman identified as Roxanne Cartwright, called at approximately 4:50 p.m. "about a recipe."
Chapman said the phone call was significant because Cartwright testified she heard a baby crying in the background, thereby corroborating Vader's story.
On the day of the events at Vader's house, she was also caring for five additional children including her own twin boys, a 2-year-old, a 4-year-old, and another child, according to Chapman. Aside from her twins, the three other children had all been picked up from Vader's daycare when Willow's mom arrived, Chapman said.
When Ashley Wahl picked up her daughter on July 16, Willow was sitting in a bumbo floor-seat "with no issues, just crying," Chapman said.
"There was absolutely no motive with respect to the alleged shaking of Willow," he said.
After his client reportedly fell while holding the baby, Vader "noticed her eyes were very strange and she looked like she might be having a seizure," Chapman said.
"She didn't know anything about Baby Willow's pre-existing conditions," he said.
Those conditions are at the heart of why the jury found Vader not guilty of child abuse, Chapman said. He attributed the jury's decision to testimony from medical experts, which disproved allegations of shaken baby syndrome lodged against his client by the State's attorneys.
According to Chapman, a "Dr. Yates" (medical expert who testified on Vader's behalf), treated Willow when she was brought to a local ER facility.
"She got to emergency room at Williston, the first doctor that sees her testified at trial that Willow was pretty normal and had perked up," Chapman said. "This is what Yates had testified...he ordered a CT scan and then saw the blood on the brain and immediately [requested] a flight out to Fargo, Sanford."
The CT scan showed fresh and pre-existing blood on Willow's brain, according to Chapman.
"Both sides had collections of old and new blood," the attorney said. "The left side of the brain was overwhelmingly old blood. There's absolutely no question that Willow had a chronic subdural collection of blood between her brain and scalp, more than likely since prior to April 19.
"That was a month before she ever stepped into Torrie's daycare," Chapman continued.
He was critical of the State for not calling the Sanford neurosurgeon [a Dr. Tong] as a witness.
"She saw old and new blood come out of Willow's skull when she performed surgery," Chapan said. "That's a huge factor as to why the jury found our client not guilty."
Another key factor in the jury's decision not to convict Vader of child abuse, according to Chapman, involves an incubator at the Williston ER. He said an oxygen tube became dislodged, causing a lack of oxygen to the brain and too much carbon dioxide.
"She wasn't properly ventilated," Chapan said. "All of the doctors testified...that causes more brain swelling."
"When she got to Sanford ER they did another CT scan and she went into surgery as soon as they could get her into surgery," he said. "The surgeon [Dr. Tong] put into her notes that it was acute subdural hematoma.
"There is absolutely no evidence of physical trauma to Baby Willow according to the State's own radiologist witness who performed the July 16 CT scan of Willow's spine, chest and abdomen," Chapman said, referring to a Dr. Osburn.
"Dr. Osburn testified that there was 100 percent no evidence of physical trauma to Baby Willow," the attorney said, noting there were no bruises present to indicate physical abuse to the infant.
According to Chapman, Dr. Osburn's testimony was contradicted by a Sanford doctor (Dr. Jada Ingalls, MD) who specializes in pediatrics.
"Dr. Ingalls gets involved and determines that...Torrie violently shook Willow and caused all of the serious injuries," Chapman said. "Dr. Ingalls testified at the trial...that Willow had no physical evidence of trauma that would be consistent with violently shaking the baby...but despite that she concluded that Torrie inflicted head trauma by violently shaking Willow."
"She even went so far as to testify that she didn't think there was chronic, or old blood on the brain," Chapman continued. "By the time I was done with her on cross-examination [Dr. Ingalls] had absolutely no credibility with the jury."
By the end of the trial — concluded two days ahead of schedule — the State had failed to convince the jury that Vader criminally abused the child and was unable to prove allegations of shaken baby syndrome.
"The State has always alleged that Torrie violently shook Willow," Chapman said. "Baby Willow's brain injury is due to lack of oxygen to the brain, not from being violently shaken."
Chapman noted the jury met for less than three hours before rendering a verdict Jan. 11, after being dismissed for lunch.
"We got done with closing arguments [shortly] after noon," Chapman recalled, noting the jury was provided lunch and was back in court before 3 p.m. to deliver a verdict.
"This was so easy and clean for them," he said. "They unanimously agreed that Torrie was not guilty."
Moving forward, Chapman said he and his client are exploring litigation against Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, primarily because of expert testimony from a staff member, which he said precipitated allegations of child abuse against Vader.
"We are seriously looking at bringing civil causes of action against Sanford hospital, Fargo, and Dr. Jada Ingalls for negligence for accusing Torrie of abusing Willow and ignoring all the objective medical evidence," Chapman said.
"She should never have been charged at all," he said of Vader. "We're looking at suing Sanford and Dr. Ingalls...because that's what the State's attorney's office" relied on for bringing charges against Vader.
"For the last 18 months, our client, Torrie Vader, has had no income, has come under extreme emotional distress, public shunning, defamation of character, all because of the reckless behavior of Dr. Jada Ingalls and Sanford...for putting her in a position that she was not qualified to perform, with no oversight or review by Sanford."
As for the Williams County-based healthcare facility where Willow was originally brought to ER for examination, Chapman said, "We have no qualms with the Williston hospital."
Not surprisingly, Chapman seemed relieved the ongoing saga has reached a positive conclusion for his client. However, he remained critical of certain media outlets that seemed to take liberty with specific court orders by live-streaming the trial [against Judge Sjue's directive] and posting negative comments about Vader over the past two years.
Chapman called the "negative publicity...from a certain media outlet 'shameful.'"
"It's been such a long time coming," he concluded in an exclusive interview with the Williston Herald. "Our team — myself, [attorney] Jeremy Curran and [legal assistant] Sandee Stevens — have worked extremely hard to fight off the accusations."
Chapman attributed the positive outcome for his client to expert testimony and medical facts.
"That's the reason the jury found Torrie not guilty," he said. "Because she wasn't guilty."
The Williston Herald reached out to the State's attorney's office for comment about the case (State of North Dakota, Plaintiff vs. Torrie Lynn Vader, Defendant) on Jan. 11, but as of press time had not received a response.