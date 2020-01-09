You may think it’s been pretty cold lately, but things are about to get a lot worse, according to the National Weather Service.
A wind chill advisory was in effect Thursday night and all day Friday, with the forecast predicting single digit cold all day Friday.
That’s going to rebound slightly over the weekend, reaching to the upper teens, lower 20s, and then after that, get ready to take a polar plunge.
“It’s just a downward spiral into very, very cold temperatures,” said meteorologist Megan Jones, with the Bismarck National Weather Service.
Highs through the next week are not likely to exceed zero, and may reach double digit negative, Jones said.
“And that is really for Tuesday, Wednesday and into Thursday, with maybe a bit of warming Thursday into Friday, but at some point, it all starts to feel the same,” Jones said. “Once it’s below zero, everything is just cold.”
In addition to the cold, there are likely to be a couple of snow events, Jones added.
“The first will be Saturday night and into Sunday morning maybe, just a quick shot of snow, a half an inch or so,” she said.
Monday, there will likely be a bit more, with accumulations ranging 2 to 3 inches, according to the present forecast.
“That could change in the coming days,” she added.
The forecast temperatures are about 30 degrees below averages, Jones said. The average high for this time of year is in the lower 20s.
“By the middle of next week, your forecast high temperatures up there are negative 9 for Tuesday and Wednesday,” she said. “At the coldest point, it will be about 30 degrees below average for the high.”
How cold that will feel and how dangerous it will be depends in part on how much wind there is.
Jones said windchills are in the 20 to 30 below range some days, particularly for late evenings and early mornings.
Frost bite can happen quickly in such conditions, within a 20 minute or so time frame.
“In North Dakota, sometimes there’s not a lot of things around, so we definitely want people to think of that and think even if it is a short trip you never know what could happen on the road. You always wanta be prepared when temperatures are this cold.”