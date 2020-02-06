A former educator turned author who spent decades in North Dakota is returning to share his latest book, his first memoir and his love of four-legged friends.
Jonathan Wagner was born and raised in Ohio, and after receiving his B.A. from Bowdoin College in Maine, an M.A. from the University of Pennsylvania, as well as a Ph.D and J.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he set off on a life-long career as an educator. Wagner spent 12 years teaching at the University of Winnipeg in Manitoba, as well as a remarkable 28 years at Minot State University. Now an author, Wagner is traveling across the state to share his latest book, a memoir entitled “Dogging It Through Divorce and Beyond.”
Wagner is making a visit to the Williston Community Library on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 3:30 p.m. to share stories from the book and give a talk on his experiences. Despite what the title might imply, Wagner says the book is “neither a diatribe against ex-wives, nor a jeremiad lamenting the failure of the institution of marriage,” but rather a tale of the dogs in his life, from the time before, during and after his married years.
“I am a devoted dog person, that is, someone who loves canines and who includes them in his life willingly,” Wagner writes. “Now as a retiree living with more than one dog, I have been asking myself where that love came from and what was, or is, its significance. This book attempts to answer those questions.”
Wagner said the book explores the importance of dogs in his life, and his special affinity for Labrador Retrievers. The book will explore the importance of Labs in Wagner’s life, as well as celebrating the dogs in his children’s life as well. Andrea Placher, Williston Community Library director, said Wagner is sharing the book with libraries across the state, and approached her about hosting a reading. Wagner will have copies of the book for purchase at the event, but Placher said he also donated a copy to the library, so those who are unable to attend are still able to check out Wagner’s story.
Speaking of checking out, Placher added, the event is another opportunity for people to sign up for a library card, but one is not required to attend the reading. The reading is free and open to the public, however Placher did say that the book is geared more towards an older audience, so attendees should be advised. The event will feature light refreshments and an open-house atmosphere, allowing attendees the chance to chat with the author on a more personal level.