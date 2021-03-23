Filmmakers are searching for local talent for a North Dakota-based film being shot this summer.
Daniel Bielinski's "End of the Rope" starts production this summer, and the filmmaker is looking for 40 to 50 actors to fill some of the supporting roles. The film is based in McKenzie County in 1931 and tells the story of the Charles Bannon case, based on the infamous murders and the events that followed, leading up to North Dakota's last lynching.
Bannon is believed to have murdered Albert and Lulia Haven along with their four children in Schafer, North Dakota in 1930.
Bielinski stopped in Williston in 2019, hosting a screening of short film "The Badlands Girl" at the James Memorial Art Center.
Auditions for "End of the Rope" are being held on Saturday, March 27 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Teddy’s Residential Suites, located at 113 Ninth Avenue Southeast in Watford City. Sample audition scripts can be found at www.endoftheropefilm.com/casting.