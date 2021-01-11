Fort Peck Summer Theatre is currently casting the summer 2021 production of High School Musical, Jr.
Roles available for actors entering 7th grade and above. There is no maximum age restriction, but all roles available are as believable high school students.
The stars of tomorrow will take to the stage in this special event, as a host of young talent from Northeast Montana and beyond star in this modern Disney hit, High School Musical, Jr. The stakes are sky-high in the school’s annual musical, as the Jocks, Brainiacs, Cheerleaders and Thespians navigate teenage competition, love, homework and rising above the ‘status quo’… all while learning to sing and dance!
High School Musical, Jr is part of the diverse 2021 FPST season, along with Dames at Sea, You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, The Spitfire Grill, Baskerville, Terms of Endearment, Ed Asner in God Help Us and the touring production of Around the World in 80 Days…or 37 Minutes!
For virtual audition information and directions, please visit www.fortpecktheatre.org/auditions