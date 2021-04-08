Students from American State Bank and Trust Company's Innovation Academy stopped by Cooks On Main Wednesday for a crash-course in culinary creativity.
Lauren Stone's 7th grade Global Arts and Culture class spends a lot of time in the kitchen, spending a week or more preparing meals based on the continent or country they are studying. On April 7, the class got to venture out, visiting the kitchen at Cooks On Main, where Chef Allyson Helde spent the morning helping them prepare a traditional ramen bowl step-by-step.
"The kids love the packages ramen of course, but they need to know what authentic ramen is," Stone told the Williston Herald. "Chef Allyson was nice enough to help us so that they can get out of the packaged ramen and taste what real ramen should be."
Stone said that throughout the class, students have been able to take the recipes they've learned and use them at home to cook for their families. Developing those life skills, she said, is important for preparing the students for life on their own.
"I didn't grow up cooking, and I wish I did!" Stone said. "Everybody needs to eat and everybody is going to have to figure it out one way or another. Kids love food, and sharing food is a great way to bring the family together. It's a great way to combine reading, math, social skills and teamwork all into one."
Stone and her students have tackled cuisine from all over the world, including Italy, Russia and Asia. The students were separates into groups, with each group handling specific aspects of the recipe. Working together, the class created a ramen meal that would be surely be welcome in any high-end eatery.