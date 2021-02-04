Everyone has a favorite piece of furniture, either from their daily life or from childhood. An item that had character and held meaning for the owner. Artist Erica Jespersen is putting that nostalgia on display with her “Portraits of Furniture” exhibition at the James Memorial Art Center.
Jespersen is a wife, mother and studio artist living in Bowbells, but spent several years growing up in Williston. One of first the steps along her art journey actually began at the James Memorial Art Center, where she took several art classes in her youth.
“I’ve always been in to art,” she told the Williston Herald. “In going to college, I decided to pursue art. This project was my Capstone project to graduate.”
Jespersen has shown of her pieces in the Minot State University Juried Student Show, and won Best of Show in 2015.
Jespersen has 20 pieces on display at the James throughout February, featuring unique vintage furniture portraits, each with a distinct name and personality. There’s Floyd the old-time radio, Blanche the side table, Richard the big brown sofa and many more fun furniture characters to get to know.
“Imagine an Elizabethan style bureau, open and giving. Or a Shaker style accent table, looking up at you scolding, like the little librarian Edna,” she explained. “In my watercolor paintings I try to capture that personality. To personify the furniture further, I aimed for a portrait look and less like a still life style painting, in this I also used different perspectives to enhance their personality.”
Jespersen said the portraits portray pieces from her own home, creating a more personal connection to the artwork. The exhibition was presented to the North Dakota Art Gallery Association in 2020 to be considered for a traveling exhibit. The James Memorial jumped on the idea of showing Jespersen’s work, intrigued by the unconventional idea.
“It’s such an interesting concept, and we couldn’t resist having it as part of our exhibitions for the year,” said James Memorial Vice President Deana Novak. “Erica is a fantastic artist, and she’s captured the essence and personality of these pieces of furniture perfectly.”
Jespersen said she’s excited for her work to come “full circle,” showing at the gallery where passion for art was cultivated. Jespersen will be on-hand at the gallery for an artist reception on Friday, Feb 5 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jespersen’s exhibition is shown in Gallery I, coinciding with the “Put a Mask On It” Community Art show in Gallery II. Both shows will be on display throughout the month.
The James Memorial Art Center is located at 621 First Avenue West in Williston. Gallery hours are Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday and Sunday 1 p.m.to 5 p.m.