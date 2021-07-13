Artist Ray "Bubba" Sorensen began painting "Freedom Rocks" in his home state of Iowa. Now, his Freedom Rock Tour has brought him to North Dakota, where the state's first rock of its own was dedicated in Crosby.
A large crowd gathered at Pioneer Village in Crosby for the dedication of the Freedom Rock, a project put together by Daniel Elsbernd, a Divide County native who now resides in Iowa. The original Freedom Rock, an approximately 60 ton boulder, was established in Iowa in 1999. The rock is repainted every year by Sorensen with a different message of thanks for the nation's Veterans.
Sorensen began a mission to paint a Freedom Rock in all 99 counties in Iowa, expanding to other states and installing Freedom Rocks in Washington, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri and North Dakota, with rocks planned for Nebraska and Illinois.
North Dakota's rock features three of the state's Medal of Honor recipients, as well as Crosby's train depot, and the North Dakota flag. The American Flag drapes across the top of the rock. The large stone rests on a slab of concrete inside Pioneer Village, visible to anyone who drives by.
The front of the Freedom Rock depicts the train depot and PFC Henry Gurke from Neche, North Dakota.
Gurke was given the Medal of Honor for extraordinary heroism and courage during an attack by Japanese forces in the Solomon Islands on November 9, 1943. After an enemy grenade was dropped into his bunker, Pfc. Gurke smothered the grenade with his own body to suppress the explosion, protecting his fellow soldiers.
The rear of the rock features the North Dakota flag and Medal of Honor recipients Master Sgt. Woodrow W. Keeble and Captain Willis W. Bradley, Jr.
Master Sgt. Keeble received the Medal of Honor for single-handedly destroying three enemy machine-gun emplacements during a battle near Sangsan-ni, Korea on October 20, 1951. While taking heavy machine-gun and grenade fire, Keeble managed to crawl close enough to toss grenades into all three fortified positions, while also providing covering fire for advancing battalions.
Captain Bradley received his Medal of Honor for extraordinary heroism and devotion to duty while serving on the U.S.S. Pittsburgh. On July 23, 1917, an explosion occurred as saluting cartridge cases were being loaded into the ship's casemate. After being blown back and momentarily knocked unconscious, Bradley crawled into the casemate and extinguished the fire, preventing nearby supplies of powder from igniting.
"I love telling specific stories," Sorensen said. "There are many, many veterans monuments out there, a lot of them are just the five branches and there's no specific stories. That is not what this project is. This project embarks to tell and illustrate some of the many amazing stories there are. My mission is to honor and uplift our veterans and make everyone proud to be American, because I sure am."
The Freedom Rock is now due for a coat of sealant to protect it from the elements, and a canopy will be installed to cover the rock some time in the future. The unveiling comes just in time for Crosby's Divide County Threshing Bee, July 16, 17 and 18 at Pioneer Village.
Learn more about Sorensen and his Freedom Rock project by visiting www.thefreedomrock.com.