Donna Hansen is an artist at heart.
Having owned a ceramic studio in Williston for many years, Hansen was exposed to the area’s many other artists and crafters through various shows and events. For the last 12 years, Hansen has been working as a financial planner for Edward Jones, but her love and appreciation for the arts and craft community remained. For the last two years, Hansen has been working on a project to bring those artists and crafters together in a space where they can share and sell their work outside of the craft and vendor show circuit.
“I know what art did for me as a person. It gave me a lot. And we have so many talented people in this town and surrounding areas that don’t have an outlet except for the craft shows that happen for a couple of days and then they have to travel from one to the other,” Hansen explained to the Williston Herald. “So, I started working on this idea of this crafters mall, where it would give people a chance to put their goods in a place, and it’s open year-round and even a place for them to teach classes if they choose.”
The Hansens Unlimited Artists and Crafters Mall will be located inside the former Budget Furniture building, which is being used by NAPA as they continue expansion on their facility. Hansen said the space will accommodate around 60 artisans, and that about half of the spaces are already filled. Hansen would also like to include a lunch counter within the space, so that patrons can grab a coffee or a snack while they check out all the hand-crafted items.
“Everything is hand-made, hand-crafted or upcycled. We’re not doing any antiques, it’s stuff that people have actually put their hands on and done themselves,” Hansen said. “We have everything from paintings, jewelry makers, people who do different woodcraft, a few people that do furniture, just a lot of different things made by some very talented people.”
Hansen is hoping the Mall will be open by March 1, and is continuing to work to secure artisans to fill the space. On Saturday, Jan. 11, Hansen is hosting a meet and greet regarding the Mall at the Meg-A-Latte coffee shop located inside New Hope Church. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., interested artists can meet Hansen and each other and get more information about the Mall project.
Those unable to attend the meeting but still interested in space at the Mall may contact Hansen via Facebook at www.facebook.com/hansensunlimited or visit the Hansens Unlimited Crafters Mall group page.