Santa is bringing along a little Arctic gift that may have you wishing for coal for your furnace instead of gifts come Christmas morning.
According to weather forecasts, Santa’s visit from the North Pole is going to bring Arctic style weather with it as a high pressure system from Canada punches a hole in our atmosphere and pours in some awfully cold air. The temperature is set to begin plummeting Christmas Eve Day. The day will start out with a high of 31 degrees, but once the cold front kicks in, the high for the day will dive down to 15 degrees. The low, meanwhile, is predicted to be minus 4.
Temperatures will continue to slide ino Christmas Day, with the high predicted at 3 degrees and the low at minus 6.
Neither of these temperatures are records of course, but they are well below normals for this time of year.
Temperatures on Thursday, meanwhile, were forecast to be as high as 35, but not likely long enough to melt much snow. A white Christmas on Saturday remains likely, particularly as 1 to 2 inches of additional snow are in the forecast going into the holiday weekend.
The deep freeze will continue after the holiday weekend is over, with highs in the single digits on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will have highs of increasingly negative temperatures culminating in a high of 8 below on Wednesday.
“Minimums get down to about negative 25 Tuesday night,” Bismarck National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Telken told the Williston Herald. “So definitely a change from what we’ve been having. Some colder tempearrutesr, but this is the winter, the real winter.”
Precipitation year-to-date appears on track to end the year at about 4.7 inches below normal, with 9.69 inches year-to-date. The Williston region more usually gets around 14.4 inches of rain from January to December.
“There’s really nothing that we’re expecting big before the year’s end, so I would say, we’re within a couple of tenths of where we’ll wind up at the end of the year,” Telken said.