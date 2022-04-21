A multi-day storm system predicted to begin overnight Thursday is expected to last through 7 p.m. Sunday night and will tear through both northeastern Montana and northwestern North Dakota.
This is a similar storm system to the last three-day blizzard, caused by the counterclockwise motion of wind over the Great Plains drawing moisture up from the Gulf and cold air down from Canada.
The storm is ultimately expected to bring between 8 to 14 inches of snow on Saturday in northwestern North Dakota and between 12 to 18 inches of snow in the Sidney area. The whole thing kicks off as an innocent patch of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will begin dropping sometime after midnight Friday into Saturday, eventually turning all that rain into a whole lot of snow.
“Hopefully it will be a little bit less snow, but it will still be pretty heavy and certainly blizzard conditions with the wind that’s coming with it,” NWS Bismarck meteorologist Megan Jones told the Williston Herald.
A blizzard warning has been set for 4 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday in Williams County and from midnight Friday night to 6 a.m. Sunday morning in Richland County.
The notice with the alert says wind could gust as high as 55 mph, and ice accumulation as high as a tenth of an inch are possible, in addition to the forecasted snow. The amount of ice could be enough to glaze roads, increasing the danger of travel. Widespread blowing snow on Saturday will also significantly reduce visibility. There could be widespread power outages as well.
Areas along the the Yellowstone River, meanwhile, are expected to get more than 12 inches of snow. This could lead to significant travel problems, particularly in areas already hit with high snow.
Authorities urge public to stay home
Authorities are urging the public to restrict travel to emergencies only during the storm. Anyone who must travel should have a winter survival kit with them and notify a family member or friend of travel plans. If stranded, stay with your vehicle. Up-to-date road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.
Williams County Emergency Management met Thursday with all of the emergency response agencies in the county, along with hospitals, public and private utilities, and public works and highway departments to go over the weather. There will be another planning session at 9 a.m. Friday to solidify planning for the storm Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s looking like the frozen persistent precipitation will hopefully hold off until Saturday morning,” Williams County Emergency Manager Mike Smith told the Williston Herald.
The current thinking is that theCounty Emergency Operations Center will be active at 6 a.m. Saturday morning and run through Sunday night, possibly into Monday morning. The center will shut down only after the storm has passed and emergency responders can navigate streets and county roads.
”It will be a join effort between emergency responders and the county Highway, DOT, Public Works, contractors,” Smith said. “It will take all of us to get through the storm again, but the planning process has already began and will continue on a regular basis throughout the weekend.”
In the last storm, Smith said many motorists became stuck in the middle of roadways and had to abandon their vehicles, impeding travel for emergency response.
“Try to park your vehicles in your driveway, especially if your’e on an emergency snow route,” Smith said. “That will make it ia quicker process for public works to clear our streets and get the transportation system back up and passable quicker. Plus if vehicles are stuck int he middle of the road, that creates issues for emergency response vehicles getting stuck int he middle of the road as well.”
In the event power goes out for an extended period of time, there are plans already in place to open warming shelters. Details about that will be announced only if that step becomes necessary.
“Stay home, stay warm, and watch the snow fly from the comfort of your own home,” Smith said. “We’re prepared, and we’ll do our best to make things go as easy as possible.
Will it be a drought buster?
Jones said it’s difficult to tell at this point how much water will be in all that snow, and that i’s not certain to be the drought buster the area has been hoping for.
“The drought was so severe that it’s going to take more than one event, but it will certainly help,” she said. “It kind of depends, again, on how much actually makes it into the ground.”
With standing snowpack still on the ground, and rain coming down, that could lead to quick rises on creeks and streams, as well as ponding in rural and low-lying areas, Jones added. But flooding is not expected to be a concern in northwestern North Dakota at this time.
Williston had between 12 to 18 inches in the previous three-day storm, Jones said, which amounted to .66 inches of moisture according to the measurements at the Williston Basin Airport. That’s just one data point, Jones added, and there can be considerable variation in the amount of snow falling at any given location.