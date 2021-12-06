The MonDak Heritage Center is hosting “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas”, the annual MonDak Christmas Celebration on December 12.
The day’s festivities will feature music from the Sunrise Brass and the Liberty Christian Bell Choir and the return of the MonDak’s traditional bake sale. The event starts at 1:30 p.m. and music will begin at 1:45. Don’t miss the visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and the opportunity to have a photo taken with the pair of them.
If you’d like to donate an item to the bake sale, you can drop a donation off at the MonDak Heritage Center on Saturday, Dec 11th from 1:00 pm to 4:00pm, or Sunday, Dec 12th from 12pm — 1:30 pm.
Continuing the new tradition the MonDak kicked off last year, the public is also invite visit as often as they can between now and Christmas. Stop down any day Tuesday through Saturday and look for the pair of ice skates hidden somewhere within the facility. If you find them, stop at the front desk and tell the staff where you found them to receive a Candy Cane courtesy of East-Mont Enterprises. You can win once per week.
The public is also invited to purchase a special numbered holiday ornament from the MonDak’s large tree for $10. Your number is then entered in the drawing for a chance to win a large gift tub of family fun valued at over $150 including a one year family membership to the MonDak Heritage Center, a Holiday movie, Holiday ornaments, games, a puzzle, hot chocolate, mugs, snacks, blankets and more.
Wander through the museum and art galleries and view the MonDak’s current exhibits: the 31st Annual Miniature Art Show, and The Cowboy Paparazzi by Carla Leland Photography or take home an Art-To-Go project from our Art Studio. Spend some time on the lower level immersing yourself in the past (remembering to keep your eyes open at all time looking for those skates).
The MonDak Heritage Center is located at 120 3rd Ave SE in Sidney and MonDak Heritage Center hours during December are Tuesday – Friday 10am – 4pm, Saturday 1pm – 4pm.
The MonDak Heritage Center will be closing at noon on December 23rd and will reopen on Tuesday January 4, 2022.
Admission to the MonDak Heritage Center is free. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.