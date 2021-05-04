As the region continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, typically held nationally the second Saturday in May, will be held virtually in our region throughout the month of May. Stamp Out Hunger is the largest annual single-day food drive in the United States.
Individuals can give locally to this year’s virtual food drive at https://greatplainsfoodbank.fenly.org/drive/stamp-out-hunger-virtual-food-drive/.
Donations made through Stamp Out Hunger will benefit the Great Plains Food Bank, the Emergency Food Pantry in Fargo and the Dorothy Day Food Pantry in Moorhead, Minn.
During normal times, letter carriers across the country spend the day picking up food donations that were left near their mail boxes to help feed those in need. Locally, the food was then delivered to the Great Plains Food Bank, Emergency Food Pantry and Dorothy Day Food Pantry to be served to their clients. Each year, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive brings in between 50,000-70,000 pounds of food within Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo and has collected more than 1.7 billion pounds of food for hunger-relief organizations across the country since 1992.
Learn more about the NALC Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive at https://www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive/2021-donor-drive.