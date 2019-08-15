There will be several new items at this year’s annual Bedding Fair, sponsored by the Hospital Auxiliary.
Glow-in-the-dark children’s blankets, therapeutic weighted blankets, sherpa quilt sets and new sheet colors are among the new selections for the annual fundraiser that benefits the hospital.
The sale is set for Sept. 3, 4 and 5 in the Liston Room at CHI St. Alexius/Williston Medical Center.
Hours are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday Sept. 4. They are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Visa, Master Card, Discover Cards, checks and cash are accepted at the sale.
This is the 14th year for the Bedding Fair, an event that raises funds every year to enhance equipment and services at the hospital. Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward the purchase of a Zoom cart, which enables easier transfer of patients.
The Auxiliary was begun in the 1950s, and has donated money every year since then.
The Bedding Fair itself has provided more than $40,000 to enhance patient care at the hospital over the past 13 years.