The Third Annual Bakken Beatdown demolition derby is set to bring an explosive and exciting atmosphere when it comes to the Richland County Fairgrounds this weekend.
On Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19, the derby will take place starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday. Gates will open two hours before the heats get going.
For Caleb Sorenson, who helped set up the event and will be participating in the derby, a lot of hype is building and will be evident when the crashes start happening.
Sorenson, who is from Williston, said it’ll be great to have the event happen after so much planning, and once the event starts, the excitement gets to be high.
“On Friday when we roll that first heat out, I get butterflies, just like when I’m driving myself. It’s just exciting to see everything come together, all the work, and you look up in the grandstands and see the full grandstands, everybody standing on their feet when somebody makes a good hit,” Sorenson said.
When it comes to the fans and atmosphere in Sidney, Sorenson said it’s terrific. He added that the fans that come to the derby here are some of the best.
“There’s a show called Blizzard Bash, one of the biggest derbies in the world. The fans that come from out of town and come to this one (Bakken Beatdown) say this is a better show to watch than Blizzard Bash,” Sorenson said.
Sorenson said that they always try to get the fans involved, and they seem to pack the stands every year.
He said he thinks people in the area like when he comes to town because he helps bring some business and some good entertainment.
He added that everyone in Sidney and at the fairgrounds is great to work with.
As for what to expect from the derby itself, Sorenson said it’s non-stop action. After one heat gets done, the crew gets the vehicles out of there quickly, and the next heat is ready to go right away.
Drivers come from all over the country and even the world, so there is a lot of experience that will be gracing the derby.
A lot of preparation goes into the derbies, Sorenson added. Getting the drivers from all over takes some time, and as soon as one derby finishes, they immediately start planning for the next one.
Sorenson also wanted to thank the Sidney community for its help and support