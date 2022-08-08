Purchase Access

An opportunity to see something different in terms of the normal events people take in is one of the elements offered at the Indian Arts Festival event.

Visitors gained insight and understanding of Indian history, culture and traditions while enjoying presentations and demonstrations of artistic dances, music, theater and arts and crafts by members of the Fort Union affiliated tribes of Upper Missouri. The Cowessess First Nation presentation of traditional singing and dances out of Canada was also present much to the delight of those in attendance.



