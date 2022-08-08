An opportunity to see something different in terms of the normal events people take in is one of the elements offered at the Indian Arts Festival event.
Visitors gained insight and understanding of Indian history, culture and traditions while enjoying presentations and demonstrations of artistic dances, music, theater and arts and crafts by members of the Fort Union affiliated tribes of Upper Missouri. The Cowessess First Nation presentation of traditional singing and dances out of Canada was also present much to the delight of those in attendance.
The environment helped with the enjoyment of learning about the richness and diversity of the Indian culture, and participation in activities aimed to teach about cultural history and contemporary culture programs they have evolved into today.
The performances were themed and steeped in cultural history ranging from respect to Mother Earth and prayer and warrior dances. Each demonstration gave rise to the Great Spirit from within each performer while telling an in-depth story of the indigenous tribes and nations.
Loren Yellowbird was present at the event and has been a Park Ranger at Fort Union for 22 years. He is open to hear and discuss anything people would like to know or talk about. The reward of his job is making sure that the indigenous people that came here historically have a voice. Having people on the ground that can give some kind of representation on their behalf brings value to the event. This is a big part of his pride in terms of his work and what he does.
“As far as anything I do here, not only just for the event, but my presence in terms of working and being a part of the operations here to help create educational and cultural opportunities for our visitors brings me great pleasure,” Yellowbird said. “These are really nice events to showcase the cultural and historical information of the indigenous culture.”
The event aims to preserve the pride of cultural heritage while providing inspiration and entertainment for those both accustomed to and those experiencing Indian art culture for the first time. Stop out to Fort Buford to learn more.