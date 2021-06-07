The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free virtual presentation titled, Effective Communication Strategies. This presentation will take place on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:15 pm (MT). The webinar is free and open to the public; registration is required. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.
Call 1-800-272-3900 to register for the class.
More about the presentation:
Communication is more than just talking and listening – it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
About the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-Dakota Chapter
The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org/mnnd or call the 24/7 Helpline 800.272.3900 for support.