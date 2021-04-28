The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free virtual presentation titled, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia and Dementia Conversations – for People Early in the Journey. This presentation will take place on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public; registration is required. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.
Call: 701-277-9757 or email, nfensom@alz.org to register for this class
More about the presentation:
Understanding Alzheimer’s - Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Join us to learn about the impact of Alzheimer's; the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer's Association resources.
Dementia Conversations - When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This workshop provides tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.
About the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota
The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For more information, call the 24/7 Helpline at 1.800.272.3900 or visit www.alz.org/mnnd.