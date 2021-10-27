The Alzheimer’s Association together with the VA Caregiver Support Program will offer a free virtual presentation titled, Effective Communication Strategies - Supporting Veterans with Dementia through the Holidays. The webinar will take place on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. CST. This presentation is free and open to the public; registration is required. This program is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.
Communication is more than just talking and listening – it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Identify strategies to connect and communicate. Learn tips for navigating the holiday season with a person with dementia.
About the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota
The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For more information, call the 24/7 Helpline at 1.800.272.3900 or visit www.alz.org/mnnd.