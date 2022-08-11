Shae Helling
The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) announced the recipients of its 2021-2022 Industry Excellence Award. Shae Helling, an Alexander, North Dakota native has won the NATA Future Leader Award.

The NATA Future Leader Award recognizes an individual who has shown outstanding promise, passion, and professionalism within the general aviation community.



