The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) announced the recipients of its 2021-2022 Industry Excellence Award. Shae Helling, an Alexander, North Dakota native has won the NATA Future Leader Award.
The NATA Future Leader Award recognizes an individual who has shown outstanding promise, passion, and professionalism within the general aviation community.
In a press release from the NATA, Helling is described as a team builder who fosters a positive organizational culture for his staff. It explains that when morale was low last summer during the peak of the pandemic, Helling improved employee morale through leading by example. He took the time to learn the technical aspects of each position and joined his team in putting in the long hours required during this time.
“It is by the dedication and fortitude of our members that aviation businesses have continued to thrive despite great challenges over the past few years," NATA COO, Keith DeBerry, said. "We are so pleased to recognize those individuals and companies that have gone above and beyond to ensure the overall health of the industry through their dedication to safety, commitment to continuous training, and excellent service to their clients, colleagues, and communities.”
Helling will accept his honor at this year's Aviation Business Conference in Miami, Florida on November 3, and will be celebrated across NATA's online channels.