Many people dream of being between the pages of a magazine. Williston native Alex Ritter has done just that with an article about killer T-cells in Science magazine. Not only did the article make the pages of what is one of the world's top academic journals, but it was the cover article.
Ritter was born and raised in Williston and was glad to reconnect back to his home-town roots through the Herald to talk about some interesting and hopeful science, as well as where his successes are taking him these days. The journey from a small town North Dakota boy to being a scientist with work published in such an acclaimed magazine has a few twists and turns along the way.
“Coming from a background where I wasn't necessarily set up to succeed in science. It was really validating to get an article into such a prestigious magazine as Science Magazine today,” Ritter told the Williston Herald.
The big breakthrough on Ritter's work on cancer cell resistance to killer T cell attack came through some of the techniques he had been working on in his PHD at the University of Cambridge and at the National Institutes of Health.
"I was involved in a project where I was developing these techniques to make movies of these immune cells called killer T cells," Ritter recalled. "Basically use big microscopes to image these killer T cells as they’re destroying cancer. It was by building techniques to basically observe the system that we started to see some curious results. Until you are really able to observe the process. It's hard to develop hypotheses about what’s going on. But because we had built these strategies to make movies of these immune cells killing cancer, what we found is that oftentimes the cancer cells are able to resist being killed by the killer T cells.”
When Ritter went to Genentech for his postdoctoral research training is when the deeper questions regarding this breakthrough began.
Ritter has been interested in science since he was a little kid.
“Living in Williston manifested that interest and having the ability to go to local creeks and out to Spring Lake Park, catching frogs and salamanders, and snakes and taking them home," Ritter said. "That is what I would have to say was my access and introduction to science.”
When it was time for Ritter to consider college, he chose Concordia College. Their strong science background is what drew him to the institution. It was at Concordia, Ritter said, that his interest in science grew and took him a step further.
"Coming from North Dakota, you're not really exposed to the career of a scientist very often," Ritter said. "Our exposure to that field is through doctors and dentists, the people getting science degrees usually go into the medical profession. And that is where I thought I would be headed.”
While at Concordia, Ritter shadowed doctors and dentists.
“Although you know it is super important work I just found it wasn't quite for me,” he said. “This is where things changed."
At Concordia there were professors there who steered Ritter toward hard sciences like ecology, and molecular biology.
“It was through some research experiences at Concordia and through a research experience that was funded by the National Science Foundation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that I was able to experience laboratory research," Ritter recalled. "That really was something that excited me. It was through this that I found what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”
He was encouraged to be more experimental at Concordia, to explore and try different things.
“It was laboratory research that really intellectually stimulated his academic studies in the sciences," he said.
When asked if he would have ever imagined the successes he has accomplished in his career as a scientist Ritter said, “You know when I was in kindergarten at Rickard Elementary and the teachers asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up. I said, scientist but I didn't know what that meant."
Ritter was unsure as he grew in his academic studies of science if he would measure up to those coming from Harvard, Yale and the bigger colleges. However he soon realized he had worked just as hard as them and found he was as smart as them when thrown into the pool with these high achievers.
“Some early successes made me think that I had a chance," Ritter said. "And it is just continuing to work hard and think outside the box. I also have had such excellent mentors.”
Ritter's success began from humble beginnings, but he encourages those in small town North Dakota to dare to dream big.
“Travel because you never know what might activate you until you experience it,” Ritter said.
Ritter is not sure what is next but has a number of offers on the table to look at.
“I definitely want to keep doing science and am right now making that decision as to where to do that next," he said.
The strongest option right now is to stay at the company Genentech he is currently with.
Ritter's biggest fear today is not living up to his potential. He shared thoughts of teachers who mentored him along his high school journey in Williston, North Dakota. Among these is a biology teacher named Mr. Nelson and his Math teacher Mr. Knudson. There was also one other, though the name escaped him at the time of the interview.
"He was an amazing teacher," Ritter said. "He taught a class called Futurism and also history. This teacher was a little bit weird, but I thought that was great because he was kind of a funny guy. He thought differently than a lot of people and that is what really encouraged me to think differently myself. It opened me up to thinking about different possibilities for my life.”
Ritter encourages people to think big about their lives.
“Staying in Williston is amazing and there are such great opportunities there but it is also easy to forget that there is a big world out there that can provide a lot of beautiful experiences as well,” he said.