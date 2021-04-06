A Williston Basin International Airport response vehicle was involved in a minor incident during a training drill, the City of Williston announced.
The City said that on Monday April 5, XWA personnel were working in conjunction with the Williston Fire Department, conducting three-minute drill trainings utilizing an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) truck. An ARFF is used in emergency response, and rescue of passengers and crew of aircraft involved in aviation accidents and incidents.
At 5:19 p.m. on Monday evening while conducting one of these drills, an airfield employee took a corner too fast and rolled the ARFF. The airfield employee was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and was the only individual in the vehicle at the time.
Airport Director Anthony Dudas told the Williston Herald that the Williston Basin International Airport maintains three ARFF vehicles; the primary vehicle is a 2015 Rosenbauer Panther 3000, the secondary vehicle was the 1991 Oshkosh T1500, which was involved in the incident, and the third is a 2006 Rosenbauer AirWolf 500. In addition to these vehicles, the airport fire department maintains an ambulance and structure fire truck.
The resulting damage to the Oshkosh from the incident will not allow it's return to service, but Dudas said that its removal from service will not affect any airport or safety operations at the facility.
The FAA requires the airport to maintain one operational ARFF vehicle to meet their requirements," he explained. "Fortunately, we have two other vehicles which meet their specification. We are working to review replacement alternatives for the damaged vehicle at this time to ensure we are meeting the level of response our community needs at XWA."