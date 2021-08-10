The North Dakota Department of Human Services Aging Services Division is hosting a community conversation from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Divide County Courthouse in Crosby to share information about in-home and community-based long-term services and support options available in North Dakota and caregiving workforce opportunities.
“Research shows that most people want to remain living at home and in their communities as their abilities change. That’s why expanding access to in-home and community-based long-term support services statewide is a key department priority,” said division director Nancy Nikolas Maier. “We want to visit with local residents about state and federally funded services that make it possible for people with physical disabilities, including those who qualify for skilled nursing facility care, to live at home and in their communities and how a local caregiver workforce can make that possible.”
Maier said qualified service providers (QSP) include individuals such as friends, neighbors and family members as well as agencies who are approved to provide paid in-home care and support. A QSP may assist with personal care activities such as bathing, feeding, dressing and related care; homemaker services such as cleaning and laundry; short break support for family caregivers (respite care); non-medical transportation; medication management; and other approved care and support services.
Department HCBS Case Manager Amanda Wallace will provide information beneficial to people seeking in-home support as well as people interested in working as a service provider on a full-time or part-time basis or becoming an agency service provider.
Individuals who need disability accommodations to participate should contact Wallace at 701-857-8614, 711 (TTY) or awallace@nd.gov. Participants are encouraged to follow local COVID-19 protocols and can contact the courthouse at 701-965-6351 if they have questions.
North Dakotans can get help finding HCBS services and support by contacting the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Link toll-free at 1-855-462-5465, 711 (TTY) or email carechoice@nd.gov. Individuals can also apply for HCBS services online or can search the online database at https://carechoice.nd.assistguide.net/.
For more information on becoming a service provider, contact the department’s Medical Services Division at 701-328-4602, 711 (TTY) or dhshcbs@nd.gov. Additional details are online at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/adultsaging/providers.html.