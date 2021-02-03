After a mild winter, cold weather is on the way

Blame the groundhog, maybe.
Pennsylvania prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Tuesday, Feb. 2, after all, predicting six more weeks of winter. And winter weather, long delayed, is finally making its way to the region.
"The coldest air of the season is upon us," Adam Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck told the Williston Herald. "it looks like it’s going to arrive Friday and continue through next week."
The forecast called for temperatures to start dropping Wednesday, with a high of 14 on Friday and sub zero highs on Saturday and Sunday.
Lows could dip down to 20 below zero and wind chill values could be as cold as 45 below zero.
Temperatures that cold are dangerous. The National Weather Service has recommendations about how to dress to stay safe in the cold.
- Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, and a hat.
- Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.
- Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.
- Try to stay dry and out of the wind.
Temperatures have been well above average for much of the season, with few days below zero and little snow in the area. That is going to change, though, and it looks like the cold will be around for a bit.
"There's a pretty good chance the cold's going to stick with us through early to mid next week, maybe as long as next weekend," Jones said.