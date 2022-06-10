Freedom of the road is often a motorcyclists slogan. Heading into Summer riding weather for motorcycles, North Dakota was among states that showed an uptick in motorcycle fatalities over Memorial day weekend. Now is a great time to remind all motorists about sharing the road and the importance of taking a motorcycle safety class as well as what all motorists can do to share the road.
Lonnie Bertsch from ABATE of North Dakota, which stands for American Bikers Aiming Toward Education, knows the importance of taking a motorcycle safety class as well as what all motorists can do to share the road. Bertsch has been teaching motorcycle safety courses for 17 years. The ABATE organization of North Dakota is an organization dedicated to preserving motorcyclists’ freedom of choice and freedom of the road.
“Our main goal is to promote motorcycle safety, awareness, training and protect the rights of motorcyclists everywhere,” he said.
Jordan Martin has been with ABATE of North Dakota for 12 years and is Bertsch’s right-hand man. Bertsch states they are committed to teaching classes and take pride in that commitment.
“We work well together. He knows everything I say and reads my mind at times. I know what he is going to do and he knows what I am going to do. The students get a good experience on the reins because of it.” Bertsch said.
When you attended one of Bertsch and Martins classes, they put you on a small 125cc bike. Throughout the course you ride that motorcycle and you learn all the basics of how to break and handle a bike while understanding the traffic around you. That makes all the difference.
The obstacles set up for these courses are structured around the reality of situations that can take place while on the bike. Quick stops, Bertsch said, is something you must learn to stay safe on the street. A quick stop is when someone steps out in front of you unexpectedly, and you need to stop quickly while maintaining control of the bike and your physical structure.
Learning to swerve is another technique that is often needed when all of a sudden there’s a huge pothole or dead animal in the road. We prepare you for curves, because a lot of people were crashing and dying in curves in previous years so we incorporate a lot of curves into our program to help people be more prepared.
Bertsch said at the end of the second day, "We test you with the same test basically, that North Dakota gives you to pass your writing test. And when you're on your own, 'Obey the traffic laws.'"
Bertsch stressed the fact that motorcycles are getting seriously more powerful all the time. It doesn’t matter which motorcycle brand you’re on. They just get more and more powerful.
"Obey the traffic laws and realize that the other cars can’t see you. They aren’t really looking for you. We’re a small target out on the road. Blind spots when changing lanes are a crucial spot. If you're obeying traffic laws and staying at traffic speed you should be fine." Bertsch said.
“What gets us the most are people taking the left hand turns in front of us. We are going towards them and they take a left in front of us because they don’t see us. Most common response to any motor vehicle accident with a biker is ‘We didn’t see them,’" Bertsch said.
Bertsch and Martin agreed fully that bikers, no matter how long they have ridden, can become complacent and that it is familiarity that causes complacency and a rider to start taking the freedom of the road for granted.
Visit the ABATE website at www.abatend.com/index.php for up-to-date information on motorcycle safety classes.