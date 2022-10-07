A Very Merry Badlands Christmas is playing exclusively in Medora this December. The show is a wonderful celebration of Christmas, featuring some of the Medora Musicals' past and present favorites all coming together to share the sounds of the holidays!
"Medora and Christmas just seem to go together," says Randy Hatzenbuhler, TRMF President, "and this year we are excited to bring folks a show that not only fills them with the spirit of the season but also invites them to escape to the Badlands for a getaway of rest and relaxation."
A Very Merry Badlands Christmas will play from December 1 through December 18, at the Old Town Hall Theater, with both matinee and evening times available.
Thursday, December 1 | 7:30pm
Friday, December 2 | 7:30pm
Saturday, December 3 | 2:00pm & 7:30pm
Sunday, December 4 | 2:00pm
Thursday, December 8 | 7:30pm
Friday, December 9 | 7:30pm
Saturday, December 10 | 2:00pm & 7:30pm
Sunday, December 11 | 2:00pm
Thursday, December 15 | 7:30pm
Friday, December 16 | 7:30pm
Saturday, December 17 | 2:00pm & 7:30pm
Sunday, December 18 | 2:00pm
December in Medora also brings some great weekend activities that are fun for the whole family.
Cowboy Christmas | December 2-4
Medora's Old Fashioned Cowboy Christmas brings the heartwarming tradition of Christmas in the Badlands back for another year. Guests enjoy cozy comfort food, shopping, dancing, and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy — all amidst western Christmas decor and snow-capped buttes.
Fat Tire Bike Race | December 10, 10:00pm-4:00pm
Be bold, and brave the cold at the 7th annual Bold St. Nicks winter fatbike & snowshoe race. Racers will experience the frozen Maah Daah Hey trail solo or as a team as they attempt to complete as many laps around the approximately 4-mile racecourse as possible before time runs out.
Rough Riders Hotel and Theodore's Dining Room are also open year-round. Guests can come out for a cozy winter getaway or bring the whole team for a holiday party. Theodores is open for breakfast 7:00am - 10:00am daily, and dinner Wed-Sun 5:00pm - 8:00pm, with all of Theodore's favorites including Bison Osso Bucco, Beef Tenderloin and Prime Rib Queen Cut 12 oz.
"There is nothing more special than a snowcapped Badlands welcome as you pull into town to take in a show, great dinner at Theodore's Dining Room, and a night at the Rough Riders Hotel," says Hatzenbuhler. "We hope folks will come out and enjoy it."
Tickets for A Very Merry Badlands Christmas go on sale October 4 at Medora.com