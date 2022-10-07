A Very Merry Badlands Christmas

A Very Merry Badlands Christmas is playing exclusively in Medora this December. The show is a wonderful celebration of Christmas, featuring some of the Medora Musicals' past and present favorites all coming together to share the sounds of the holidays!

"Medora and Christmas just seem to go together," says Randy Hatzenbuhler, TRMF President, "and this year we are excited to bring folks a show that not only fills them with the spirit of the season but also invites them to escape to the Badlands for a getaway of rest and relaxation."



