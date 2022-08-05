Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS) has been awarded the North Dakota Senior Companion Program grant, allowing them to continue their work impacting the lives of older adults by providing essential support systems and resources. LSS assumed operations of the North Dakota Senior Companion Program in February of 2021.

“We are grateful to continue to sponsor the Senior Companion Program in North Dakota,” Nicole Bauer, senior director of Companion Services at LSS said.



Tags

Load comments