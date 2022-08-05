Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS) has been awarded the North Dakota Senior Companion Program grant, allowing them to continue their work impacting the lives of older adults by providing essential support systems and resources. LSS assumed operations of the North Dakota Senior Companion Program in February of 2021.
“We are grateful to continue to sponsor the Senior Companion Program in North Dakota,” Nicole Bauer, senior director of Companion Services at LSS said.
Over the last year of sponsorship by LSS, the North Dakota Senior Companion Program has adapted and evolved to introduce technology to promote services to their clients and volunteers. The technological advances were very helpful to maintaining services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing volunteers to conduct virtual check-ins and phone calls with their matched clients.
“We were able to provide tablets, loaner phones, and technology training to our volunteers,” Beck Telin, program director of North Dakota Companion Services said. “The partnership kept services available for older adults in North Dakota and we are striving to expand our volunteer base to serve more communities.”
Telin expanded by saying a focus of the program this year is to expand more into the northwest region of the state because there is a lack of resources available here.
In Williston, there are only two volunteers and five clients waiting to be matched to a volunteer companion. The program has been in Williston for approximately 25 years.
The program aims to match volunteers who themselves are at least 55 years old and are considered low-income with a client needing companionship. Not only does this improve clients’ social lives, but it also can be a way for a client to remain in their home instead of a long-term care facility and can provide peace of mind for client families.
The benefits are two-fold. The client receiving the companionship reaps obvious benefits of having a new friendship and support system, but the program aims to really make an impact on their volunteers as well. Volunteer companions receive a stipend to offset their costs and help them, made possible through a funding partnership with Americore Seniors.
These volunteer companions check in with their client by phone, visits the client in their home, and can even provide transportation to appointments and outings.
The transpiration component is a rather new offering for the program, made possible through a donation from United Way of Williston.
“When you’re 80 years old, it’s hard to ride a bus all day,” Telin said, explaining that while there are public transit options for the elderly in the region, sometimes it isn’t the best option for all clients.
The Program utilizes a partnership with Community Action Partnership so that clients in need are matched with volunteers. Sometimes, Community Action Partnership will also identify other adults with needs in the community who could benefit from a volunteer companion.
Volunteer companions must go through an extensive background check to ensure the safety of the vulnerable population they will be matched with. The process to get started as a volunteer companion takes approximately three weeks and includes fingerprinting and other federal program requirements.
Those interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer companion or utilizing the companion services are encouraged to reach out to Telin at 701-389-2293 or via email at becky.telin@lssmn.org.