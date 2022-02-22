Purchase Access

The Williston Police Department shared that 911 services are temporarily down due to an outage on the western part of the state. 

WPD urges residents to call the dispatch admin line at 701-713-3355 option 1 for emergencies. The PD added that 911 texting appears to be working for Verizon customers.

