Fort Buford and the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center are kicking off their summer season with the annual 6th Infantry flag raising ceremony.
Each year, members of the Fort Buford 6th Infantry Regimental Association, a group of local re-enactors, help ring in the beginning of the summer season with a traditional flag raising ceremony. The event has become a staple at both Ft. Buford and the Confluence Center, with visitors coming out to watch the re-enactors, who in full period-accurate military garb, hoist the flag, symbolizing the beginning of the summer season, and the transition to summer hours for both sites.
Following the yearly tradition, the 6th Infantry will march from the barracks to the flagpole at noon central time on Saturday, May 29, presenting the flag with full military honors, passing it from member to member down the line, before it raised and saluted. The group will then march to the site's cemetery, raising that flag as well.
Coming later in the summer, Fort Buford and the Confluence Center will be hosting several new activities to give visitors a more in-depth experience to the Fort. Beginning in June, the Confluence Center will begin installation of an exhibit featuring Sitting Bull, which will be unveiled to the public with an open house.
Additionally, the Interpretive Center has been working to create a walking tour booklet of Fort Buford's cemetery, where different graves and soldiers are highlighted. Plans are for the booklets to become available in June as well.
The sites were essentially closed for public programming throughout 2020 due to the pandemic, but have been providing tours to schools throughout the region in the interim. Assistant Site Supervisor Debbie Crossland told the Williston Herald that the Confluence Center has school tours scheduled for nearly every day throughout May. Crossland said she and the rest of the site's guides are looking forward to summer programming returning, and welcoming visitors back to the sites.
Summer hours for the sites are: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Sunday for the Confluence Center and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Fort Buford. For more information about Fort Buford, the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center and all the events coming up this summer, visit them online or call 701-572-9034.