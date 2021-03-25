A $50,000 Powerball ticket for the Wednesday, March 24, drawing, was sold at Farmers Union Oil, 501 6th Ave SE, in Watford City.
The ticket won by matching four white balls and the Powerball. The winning numbers were 4, 9, 17, 27, 38 and the Powerball was 18. The Power Play multiplier was 2.
The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket. No one has contacted the Lottery office to claim the prize.
It's the fourth Powerball winner of $50,000 or more this year in North Dakota, according to Randy Miller, director of the North Dakota Lottery.
Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Prizes over $599 must be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery office in Bismarck, but because the Lottery office is currently closed to the public, the winner(s) will need to contact the ND Lottery by telephone first, to receive special instructions and make arrangements to claim their prize. The ND Lottery can be reached at 701-328-1574.