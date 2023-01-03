Harold Hamm

Harold Hamm recently donated $50 mil towards the construction of Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

At Tuesday's State of the State address to the Legislature, Gov. Doug Burgum announced that oil tycoon Harold Hamm donated $50 million towards the planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. This donation will move the construction and development of the project forward.

Hamm is the founder of Continental Resources and the pioneer of horizontal drilling in the Bakken region. According to Library CEO Ed O'Keefe, Hamm made his donation before the end of 2022.

Ed O'Keefe is the CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library board.
Land donated for Teddy Roosevelt Library

A bronze statue of Theodore Roosevelt in the uniform he wore as a U.S. Army officer stands outside the town theater in downtown Medora.


