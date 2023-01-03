At Tuesday's State of the State address to the Legislature, Gov. Doug Burgum announced that oil tycoon Harold Hamm donated $50 million towards the planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. This donation will move the construction and development of the project forward.
Hamm is the founder of Continental Resources and the pioneer of horizontal drilling in the Bakken region. According to Library CEO Ed O'Keefe, Hamm made his donation before the end of 2022.
The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library will be built to honor the 26th president of the United States, who ranched and hunted in the Medora Badlands in the 1880s.
Though Hamm's donation made quite an impact on the Library's fundraising goals, more money still needs to be made.
"We are still actively fundraising. Harold’s gift is a game-changer, and we want everyone to get in the arena for the T.R. Library," O'Keefe said.
“We invest in big ideas that are built to last," Hamm said in a statement. "The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library will inspire Americans for centuries not decades. Theodore Roosevelt was a person of great vision and leadership, and he was transformed during his time in North Dakota. It is an honor to support this ambitious vision which will perpetuate TR’s legacy and bring visitors from around the world to the Badlands for generations to come.”
Organizers said that they plan to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Library in the year 2023.