North Dakota State Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood will convene its 107th annual convention at the Radisson Hotel, Bismarck, ND on June 3-4, 2022. Following the theme, “Roots and Wings: Roots to remind you where we’re from and Wings to remind you what we can become.” President Wanda Seyler, Chapter D, Grand Forks will preside over this year’s convention.
The keynote speaker will be Judith French of Silver Spring, Maryland who is a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood’s Study and Research Committee. Hostess chapters for this year’s convention are: Chapter F, Bismarck; Chapter U, Langdon; Chapter AK, Mandan; and Chapter BE, Fargo. Convention co chairs are Marcia Foss and Lisa Larson of Chapter BE, Fargo.
Fifty-two local North Dakota P.E.O. chapters will potentially have representation at this year’s convention. The North Dakota State Chapter Officers for 2021-2022 are Wanda Seyler, Chapter D, Grand Forks, President; Jean King, Chapter F, Bismarck, Vice-President; Linda Greenwood, Chapter B, Dickinson, Organizer; Darleen Bartz, Chapter N, Bismarck, Treasurer; and Tiffany Klemen, Chapter AD, Dickinson, Secretary.
The International P.E.O. Sisterhood is a philanthropic and educational organization interested in bringing increased opportunities for higher education to women. P.E.O. sponsors many international, national, state and local scholarships along with grants and loans for all levels of post secondary education. The Sisterhood also owns Cottey College, a nationally ranked, fully accredited college for women located in Nevada, Missouri.