When Williston residents Thomas and Maricel Rees took their 17-month-old son William to the doctor, they expected to hear anything but the word “cancer.”
The first doctor visit was October 20, after they noticed William was having issues walking.
“We couldn't figure out what was going on,” Thomas said. “They thought maybe he had twisted a knee or something.”
A week later, they noticed William’s condition had gotten worse and took him to the doctor again, with still no luck.
“They honestly thought he had a broken hip,” Thomas said. “At this point, he was just crawling. He wasn't even walking anymore, all within about a three week period.”
The third doctor visit was November 11 in Billings, Montana.
At 8 p.m., William was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia.
“We were floored,” Thomas said. “Cancer just has that ring to it where I think your mind automatically goes to the worst.”
Just two hours later, William and Maricel were flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, leaving Thomas and their older son Robert standing in the parking lot.
“It was probably negative 30 that day and I wasn't wearing a jacket, but I couldn't even feel the cold,” Thomas said.
“I think he knew that things were bad but he's still a kid. In his mind, he's like, ‘Hey, mom’s not here, let's go get some Burger King,’ and that kind of helped lighten things up a little bit. And we did, we got Burger King.”
Thomas and Robert went back to Williston, packed their things and left for Utah, where the family has since been living in a small suite at the Ronald McDonald House.
William’s treatment
ALL is the most common cancer found in children and is a quickly-progressive type of leukemia that forms immature white blood cells, which do not function properly.
Luckily, William’s leukemia was caught early and a three-year treatment plan was developed, which started with a port surgery when he arrived at Primary Children’s Hospital.
A port is a medical device placed under the skin and connects to a major vein to administer medicines. The port can stay in up to 10 years and replaces the need for IVs.
William’s treatment consists of eight months of chemotherapy in the hospital, with five phases.
Phase one started with the port surgery, and phases two through four consisted of different medications and lumbar punctures. William is now in phase five, which is the most intense.
“Because we’re in the end of the phases, they really want to get him hard to make sure that it’s terminated,” Thomas said.
Unfortunately, William’s medications come with serious side effects. Aside from hair loss, William is at risk for strokes, seizures and even sudden death.
“Also within the methotrexate and vincristine combination, he can’t have any sunshine,” Thomas said. “We don’t even let him get window sunshine, because it causes him to bust out in rashes and there’s just other issues that go with it.”
Thomas said this has “flipped our clock around” and now the family can only go outdoors, something they used to do frequently before William’s diagnosis, at night.
William’s chemotherapy medications also spike his liver counts, which means he has to wait longer for his next treatment.
“Every time we don’t treat, whether it's a week or 10 days, that means we have to stay another week or 10 days,” Thomas said.
When they first started his treatment, doctors anticipated William would be able to go home by June. Now, his evaluation date has been pushed to September 1.
“What do we do when we come back?” Thomas said. “There’s no facility there. The closest facility for us is Denver. How are we going to do that in the winter time? We’re probably going to have to sell the house and move closer.”
Even after he is able to return home, for 18 months, William will receive one chemotherapy tablet every day, immunity medicine twice a day two times a week and steroids the first five days of the month.
Additionally, every 45 days, William will get two chemotherapy drips and a lumbar injection, to make sure the cancer doesn’t get to his brain.
“He's just fighting now,” Thomas said. “He's a fighter and he's doing the best he can. All William knows is that he’s very mad, he’s very grumpy and he doesn’t know why. He doesn't understand any of it, but he’s also just a very young rambunctious kid just like his brother. ”
High costs
William’s treatment does not come cheap for the Rees family.
“Before this happened, we had a pretty decent savings,” Thomas said. “We saved and saved and saved, and, boy, that savings didn't take long to burn all that away.”
With the cost of William’s treatment plan, around $12,000 to $15,000 a month, Thomas said they now owe over six figures.
“We’re told at the end of the three years, we’ll probably owe $2.5 million,” he said. “How do you pay that? Everybody is making all the decisions and we’re bearing all the financial brunt of that decision.”
Thomas also said there seems to be no end in sight for their debt, as they owe to over four different organizations and facilities.
“Everything has a price tag on it,” he said. “You can’t stop it. It’s like if you were doing something with your credit card, you could just stop it. But with this, you just can’t stop it.”
Not only is the family out of savings, but they also don’t have any insurance, an issue which arose when Maricel lost her job with the Williston Basin School District just 11 days after William’s diagnosis.
“They called us and said, ‘Hey, we’re either going to fire you, or you can quit and we'll rehire you and you can get unemployment.’” Thomas said. “It's just a very cold, cruel way to lose your job, especially when you're going through what we're going through. Of course when we lost the job, we lost the insurance.”
With no insurance, the family applied for Medicaid in both North Dakota and Utah.
“North Dakota won't give us Medicaid because we're treating out of state,” Thomas said. “Utah won’t give us Medicaid because we’re North Dakota citizens. It’s left us in an uninsurable void.”
Thomas said the North Dakota Medicaid representative even went as far as saying it was their fault for not filing before they left the state.
“It’s like you can't move forward and you can't move backwards, you're just stuck,” he said.
Other battles
Aside from the financial costs of William’s treatment, the Rees family has other mental and emotional costs to deal with.
Even before William’s diagnosis, Thomas suffered from a collapsed lung due to COVID-19, causing his right lung to struggle converting oxygen.
Additionally, when the family moved to Utah, Robert had to be pulled out of his school.
“We were able to get Bob right into a youth house school,” Thomas said. “He was pretty scared, but it turned out that school gets a lot of kids that are there from either the pediatric unit at the University of Utah or Primary or Huntsman, so the school is very welcoming. That really helped us a lot.”
Now Robert is in summer school from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., which Thomas said also helps.
“Anytime after 1 p.m., if we’re in the hospital, we have to come and get him and he has to wait at the hospital,” he said.
“If me and mom are at the hospital, Bobby is not allowed to be alone at the Ronald McDonald House. Primary hospital is an amazing facility because there are so many siblings there with families treating. But we see it's wearing on him.”
Thomas also said the cancer has caused a strain in their marriage and parenting, not just their finances.
“My wife and I have been together 18 years,” he said. “But I can see where this type of situation could definitely break a family apart if there's not enough honest conversation between the two parents. There’s some stressful conversations that had to take place, but it has to be done.”
“It’s very stressful with me and the wife also, because it kind of separates us where we have to make time for each other.”
Maricel is always at the hospital taking care of William, while Thomas is with Robert or praying at the hospital’s sanctuary.
But during the night, to make some time for one another, and to give William some exercise, the family goes for a 2.5 mile walk to the local grocery store.
“Sometimes I won’t see her that often,” Thomas said. “Really, the walking at night is kind of what keeps me and mom a little bit glued together. If you're out walking, moving and chatting and the boys are running in the grass, it kind of brings back some normalcy and that helps us cope with it.”
Additionally, Thomas and Maricel meet with other families going through similar situations, which he said is a major help to managing their own situation.
“A lot of them are in the same boat as us, with you’re worried for your kid but yet you're worried for the finances,” he said. “I think the talks that we have with the other families is really beneficial for us, especially with the families that may be there longer than us.”
Thomas said these have all been important factors to processing what’s going on and staying positive through it all.
“If you just sit there and you don’t process this stuff properly, you’ll go crazy,” he said. “You got to deal with this stuff the best way you can deal with this stuff. It's a fine line to keep your sanity moving through something like this.”
Not alone
Thomas said one of the most important things to remember is nobody is going through their situation alone.
“The number one thing for any family to take away from this is you and your wife got to really be able to look at each other and say, ‘Boy, this is a mess, but as long as we stay solid together, we're going to get through this.’”
While the Rees family may be struggling financially and emotionally, Thomas said they’re very grateful for the support they’ve received from their community and even complete strangers.
“We're blown away at the amount of help that we've received from hundreds of people we don't know. That outpouring really just restored our faith in humanity and that just made us really grateful and really thankful.”
Want to help?
The Rees family has a GoFundMe set up to help pay for William’s treatment and give frequent updates on his progress.